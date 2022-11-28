Penn State reveals mobile credential plans with Transact

Penn State is implementing Transact Mobile Credential with its new mobile Penn State id+ card slated for arrival in January 2023. The move will enable PSU students to use their mobile devices to conveniently and securely access campus housing facilities, purchase meals, and more.

According to an official university release, the university is installing contactless card readers and tap-to-pay POS terminals across all 24 PSU campuses in a phased approach. Upgrades to card readers will include exterior residence hall doors, interior residence hall doors, commons buildings, LionCash and meal plans, and on-campus laundry washers and dryers.

“Mobile devices are playing a more significant role in the higher education landscape,” says John Papazoglou, associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services. “Penn State’s continued advancement of student resources is a part of the University’s student-centric mission. The mobile id+ card enhances this mission, bringing the University closer to a digital campus.”

“The new seamless mobile experience helps increase security for students by allowing them to open their residence hall door lock through their new id+ card or mobile device,” says Aliana Steinbugl, director of physical security for Penn State University Police and Public Safety. These enhancements will help make Penn State a more secure University.”

Penn State is encouraging students to download the Transact eAccounts app from the App Store or Google Play on their mobile devices ahead of time to be prepared to provision the mobile credential to their device. Students must upload their photo and have the Transact eAccounts app to use the contactless technology after launch day.

A process is already underway to provide new physical id+ cards for Penn State community members, separate from the mobile id+ card launch. Cardholders who received their current id+ card before May 10, 2022, will receive a new physical credential in the spring of 2023.

Physical cards will remain necessary on the Penn State campus, as not all locations will immediately accept mobile-only transactions. Access to select buildings and resources will also still require the physical id+ card to be present during a transaction.

For more information, visit the id+ card mobile page.