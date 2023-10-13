Transact Mobile Credential now available on Samsung Galaxy Watches

The latest integration for the Transact Mobile Credential opens up the ability to add official campus credentials to Samsung Galaxy Watches. Students at partner institutions can now take advantage of this first-of-its-kind integration and add wearables to the list of Samsung handsets already available for use.

Samsung Wallet’s Fast Mode lets students use their ID without unlocking or waking the device

This summer, Transact and Samsung announced that student IDs could be added to Samsung Wallet on Galaxy handsets, and now students can also do the same using the wallet on Galaxy Watch6 devices.

“By solving the previously unmet need for WearOS support in the student ID domain, Transact continues to remove technological barriers for students,” said Rasheed Behrooznia, SVP and General Manager, Campus ID Solutions, Transact.

In June 2022 Samsung released Samsung Wallet, combining the functionality of two prior offerings, Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass.

Wallet’s Fast Mode lets students use their ID without unlocking or waking the device. The Power Reserve feature ensures the mobile credential can be used even when the device has shut down due to low battery.

To learn more about adding credentials to Samsung Wallet, check out this instruction guide.