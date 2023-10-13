Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Transact mobile credential and Samsung Galaxy Watch

Transact Mobile Credential now available on Samsung Galaxy Watches

Partner campuses get first opportunity to add student ID to Samsung wearables

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 13, 2023  ||   

The latest integration for the Transact Mobile Credential opens up the ability to add official  campus credentials to Samsung Galaxy Watches. Students at partner institutions can now take advantage of this first-of-its-kind integration and add wearables to the list of Samsung handsets already available for use.

Samsung Wallet’s Fast Mode lets students use their ID without unlocking or waking the device

This summer, Transact and Samsung announced that student IDs could be added to Samsung Wallet on Galaxy handsets, and now students can also do the same using the wallet on Galaxy Watch6 devices.

“By solving the previously unmet need for WearOS support in the student ID domain, Transact continues to remove technological barriers for students,” said Rasheed Behrooznia, SVP and General Manager, Campus ID Solutions, Transact.

Samsung Galaxy Watches

In June 2022 Samsung released Samsung Wallet, combining the functionality of two prior offerings, Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass.

Wallet’s Fast Mode lets students use their ID without unlocking or waking the device. The Power Reserve feature ensures the mobile credential can be used even when the device has shut down due to low battery.

To learn more about adding credentials to Samsung Wallet, check out this instruction guide.

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailStudents at USC pay for food and books using their mobile phones Default ThumbnailNew payment technologies are coming to campus: Be prepared and be smart Default ThumbnailFree seminars highlight off-campus programs and financial aid delivery in cities across country Default ThumbnailUniversity computers in Utah struck by computer virus
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Transact mobile credential and Samsung Galaxy Watch
Oct 13, 23 /

Transact Mobile Credential now available on Samsung Galaxy Watches

The latest integration for the Transact Mobile Credential opens up the ability to add official  campus credentials to Samsung Galaxy Watches. Students at partner institutions can now take advantage of this first-of-its-kind integration and add wearables to the list of Samsung handsets already available for use. Samsung Wallet’s Fast Mode lets students use their ID […]
HID Connects video image

Video interview asks is security in higher ed passing or failing

A recent video interview with HID Global’s higher ed team delves into a wide range of topics from distributed card issuance to security migration. The in-depth interview, part of the HID Connects series, is titled Security in Higher Education… Pass or Fail? It provides a unique opportunity to learn what three industry veterans think about […]
University of Connecticut Customer Service image
Oct 11, 23 /

How UConn card office delivers exceptional customer service

On many campuses, the card office is more than a producer of IDs. It is a key interaction point between students and the institution. In a recent article on NACCU’s Positive IDentity Blog, Stephanie Kernozicky, One Card Office Director at the University of Connecticut, shares how her office strives for excellent customer service. When she […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 513

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.