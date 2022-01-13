Skip to content

Roanoke College launches mobile credential with Transact

  • Mobile

The start of the new year has brought new and exciting updates to the Roanoke College Maroon Card, as the college is now issuing a mobile credential with Transact Campus. Roanoke students will now be able to use their smart phones and smart watches to access Maroon Card services across campus.

According to an official release, Roanoke students, faculty and staff can all provision their Maroon Card to their mobile devices. Transact Campus is providing the NFC mobile credential solution, and the new mobile credential will work everywhere the physical Maroon Card does.

The mobile Maroon Card will enable student access to residence halls and campus facilities, fitness center, library, as well as meal plan use at dining commons and other campus eateries, campus events attendance, and copy/print payment.

The move from physical cards to a mobile Maroon Card on phones and device wearables allows for transactions that are safe and convenient, as well as help students avoid touching card readers or handing their ID cards to cashiers. Roanoke’s card office already issues physical Maroon Cards remotely without the need to see students in-person.

“Information Technology has been working with Transact to bring this exciting new technology to Roanoke’s campus,” says Terri Fox, chief information officer, Information Technology at Roanoke College. “Students already carry their phones everywhere. This allows them to have easy access to facilities, dining, printing and purchases. We look forward to bringing our Maroon Card technology to the next level!”

The mobile credential at Roanoke is also safeguarded by two-factor authentication, ensuring that only the student can access their own account even if someone else knows their password.

Students can also use their Maroon Money accounts — Roanoke’s declining balance tender — to make purchases at other campus locations that accept the student funds.

The new mobile Maroon Card does not replace the physical Maroon Card, and students can still keep a physical card.

Related posts:

New, diverse roster of Transact Mobile Creden… Transact announces Mobile Credential for Goog… Reflecting on one year with Transact Mobile C… CBORD next card system vendor to support mobi…

Recent posts you might like

CU Denver reports drop in theft following visible ID policy

CU Denver reports drop in theft following visible ID policy

The University of Colorado Denver began a pilot initiative this past fall that required all campus community members to display…
Open or closed: Understanding the importance of interoperability when upgrading campus cards

Open or closed: Understanding the importance of interoperability when upgrading...

Allegion's Jeff Koziol tackles the proprietary vs. non-proprietary discussion around campus cards. Koziol talks about ways campuses can prepare for…
UCLA student goes viral with COVID test vending machine video

UCLA student goes viral with COVID test vending machine video

A student at UCLA has gone viral on social media, posting a how-to video detailing the campus' COVID-19 test vending…
UNC adds MorphoWave biometric access in campus rec

UNC adds MorphoWave biometric access in campus rec

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has installed MorphoWave readers to enable biometric access to campus recreation facilities.…
Suffolk using campus card system to track student vaccination status

Suffolk using campus card system to track student vaccination status

Like many institutions across the country, Suffolk University required students and staff to be vaccinated, or obtain an exemption, in…
Wayne State aims for cashless dining services

Wayne State aims for cashless dining services

Wayne State University is continuing its move away from cash transactions in campus dining. The university's initial push toward a…
Humboldt State introduces mobile payment for parking

Humboldt State introduces mobile payment for parking

Humboldt State is adding a new, mobile payment method for parking on campus with the start of the spring semester.…
U. Rhode Island adds mobile payment app for laundry services

U. Rhode Island adds mobile payment app for laundry services

The University of Rhode island has turned to Automatic Laundry, a laundry service provider to the colleges and universities in…
CR80Chats: Explaining the wireless access control options

CR80Chats: Explaining the wireless access control options

In this final installment of our "Exploring the Future of Campus Identity" series with ASSA ABLOY, Lester LaPierre helps to…
Grubhub brings delivery robots to U. of Arizona

Grubhub brings delivery robots to U. of Arizona

Mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, Grubhub recently deployed a fleet of Yandex Self-Driving Group's delivery robots on the campus of…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU blog: Technology Research Survey Results
NACCU blog: Technology Research Survey Results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.