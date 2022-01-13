Roanoke College launches mobile credential with Transact

The start of the new year has brought new and exciting updates to the Roanoke College Maroon Card, as the college is now issuing a mobile credential with Transact Campus. Roanoke students will now be able to use their smart phones and smart watches to access Maroon Card services across campus.

According to an official release, Roanoke students, faculty and staff can all provision their Maroon Card to their mobile devices. Transact Campus is providing the NFC mobile credential solution, and the new mobile credential will work everywhere the physical Maroon Card does.

The mobile Maroon Card will enable student access to residence halls and campus facilities, fitness center, library, as well as meal plan use at dining commons and other campus eateries, campus events attendance, and copy/print payment.

The move from physical cards to a mobile Maroon Card on phones and device wearables allows for transactions that are safe and convenient, as well as help students avoid touching card readers or handing their ID cards to cashiers. Roanoke’s card office already issues physical Maroon Cards remotely without the need to see students in-person.

“Information Technology has been working with Transact to bring this exciting new technology to Roanoke’s campus,” says Terri Fox, chief information officer, Information Technology at Roanoke College. “Students already carry their phones everywhere. This allows them to have easy access to facilities, dining, printing and purchases. We look forward to bringing our Maroon Card technology to the next level!”

The mobile credential at Roanoke is also safeguarded by two-factor authentication, ensuring that only the student can access their own account even if someone else knows their password.

Students can also use their Maroon Money accounts — Roanoke’s declining balance tender — to make purchases at other campus locations that accept the student funds.

The new mobile Maroon Card does not replace the physical Maroon Card, and students can still keep a physical card.