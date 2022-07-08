Transact Campus secures 100th mobile credential client

Campus credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has reached a new milestone adding its 100th mobile credential campus client. Across the now 100 mobile credential campuses, students have completed an estimated 100 million contactless mobile wallet transactions using the Transact Mobile Credential.

These milestones underscore the company’s focus on mobile credential not only as a technology, but as a meaningful addition to the university ID ecosystem.

Mobile credential are secure, contactless, and fully integrated into the campus transaction system. The company says that over half a million students have now added the NFC-enabled mobile credential to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

Mobile credentials provide the capability for students to, with a tap of their smartphone, make purchases or securely access dorms, facilities, and classrooms.

Administrators enjoy providing a simplified campus experience for students, while benefiting themselves from robust integrations with student information systems and features like remote issuance and building lockdown.

“Understanding and responding to our clients’ needs is a critical part of our suite of products and our success,” says Rasheed Behrooznia, vice president, Campus ID Solutions, Transact. “We partner with our clients to provide an unbeatable campus experience while building a smart, future-oriented, mobile-centric strategy that is at the core of our mission.”

Transact is continuing its efforts to deliver a seamless campus experience for students and administrators. This year, Transact rolled out both Transact IDX, which enables a completely cashless experience for students; and Transact One, an integrated, cloud-native, and mobile-first ecosystem that brings together Payments, Campus ID, Commerce and third-party software all in one view.