Grubhub, Transact Campus reveal integrated mobile ordering solution

Andrew Hudson   ||   Mar 31, 2023  ||   ,

Grubhub and mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus have partnered to integrate Grubhub's Marketplace into Transact Mobile Ordering. The deal will enable students on Transact campuses to order from off-campus restaurants through the Grubhub Marketplace using their campus card for payment.

Through this integration, students can select from an expanded roster of dining options by toggling between on- and off-campus restaurants, and do so from within the Transact Mobile Ordering app. When students select the off-campus option, they will see available Grubhub restaurants for pickup or delivery and pay for meals using their campus card where applicable.

"This integration is a major win for everyone involved and a big step forward to provide a more holistic dining experience for students," says Geoff Ellis, vice president strategic partnerships and business development at Grubhub. "Transact's technology-first solutions complement our Grubhub Marketplace offering and together, we're empowering students to have more dining choices. Campus environments are ripe for innovation, and we're looking forward to working with Transact to bring even more value to students, administrators and restaurants in communities across the country, while growing our campus and diner network."

Through the integration, students on Transact campuses will be able to access Grubhub's entire network of more than 365,000 restaurants nationwide and place orders from anywhere.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with Grubhub and offer even more ways for students to have cashless options and expanded meal choices," says Laura Newell-McLaughlin, executive vice president and general manager, integrated payments, and campus commerce at Transact. "We're continuously looking for ways to enhance the offerings in our mobile ordering platform and partnering with Grubhub to provide students with additional off-campus dining options makes our service even more seamless."

The new mobile ordering partnership is expected to launch in the coming months, and will build on Grubhub and Transact's existing relationship. The companies already enable students using Transact's CampusCash program to use their student ID cards for cashless payments at university approved off-campus merchants.

Grubhub, Transact Campus reveal integrated mobile ordering solution

