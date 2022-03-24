Arizona revamps campus dining with Grubhub

The University of Arizona has implemented some new and exciting solutions into its campus dining services, bolstered by a partnership with mobile ordering platform Grubhub. The partnership has brought the full slate of modern campus dining solutions including mobile ordering, self-service kiosks and pick-up lockers.

To paint a more vivid picture of the dining environment at the University of Arizona, we will be hosting an in-depth webinar event with both Arizona and Grubhub. The free webinar will discuss how Arizona has benefitted from Grubhub’s ordering platform and other emerging technologies to create a modern dining experience.

The webinar is scheduled for Thursday April 7, 2022 from 2:00 – 2:30 PM ET.

CampusIDNews recently spoke with Christine Carlson, Director of Dining & Nutrition at the University of Arizona about what’s happening on campus. Carlson will be presenting on the webinar and offers a primer for what attendees can expect to learn from the session.

“Technology helps us improve efficiencies,” says Carlson. “We were early adopters of mobile ordering and then integrated kiosk ordering along with delivery through couriers.”

“We had other technologies we were looking at and COVID-19 expedited our use, including several pick up lockers for food orders, smart vending machines, and added pick up windows in several locations to allow for quicker order retrieval,” adds Carlson.

Webinar attendees will learn how Arizona is using kiosk ordering to move cashier labor to different positions. The solutions that Arizona has successfully incorporated into its dining ops have the campus thinking toward the future.

“We are looking at the potential of adding more lockers across campus to allow for food options without having to open an entirely new concept,” says Carlson. “We are always looking for additional smart vending options that make sense for our operations and meet what students are looking for.”