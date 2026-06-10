Best of 2026 campus card awards presented for marketing, innovative tech, and leadership

Each year at the NACCU Annual Conference, a series of awards are presented to individuals and institutions for innovation and dedication to the profession. At the 2026 Annual Conference in Covington, Kentucky, three institutions and five individuals were recognized. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.

Best Video Award: University of Utah

The University of Utah has earned the NACCU 2026 Best Video Award, recognizing outstanding use of video to promote campus card programs and related technologies. HID’s Amy Surprenant presented the honor to Bryon Buchmiller, Director of the Ucard program. Chosen by popular vote among NACCU members, the winning video creatively showcased the advantages of mobile credentials while humorously highlighting the inconveniences of physical cards. To check out this extraordinary marketing piece that combines education and humor, click the image at the top of this page.

Best Card Design Award: Georgia Tech

Georgia Institute of Technology is the recipient of the NACCU 2026 Best Card Design Award, recognizing excellence in the visual appearance of a campus card. The award was presented by Jennifer McNeill of TouchNet, and it was accepted by Jennifer Rocke of Georgia Tech’s BuzzCard office on behalf of the institution. Selected by popular vote of the NACCU members, the award celebrates card designs with strong visual impact, creativity, and institutional representation. NACCU praised Georgia Tech for its innovative design and highlighted the creativity and passion consistently displayed across the campus card community.

Innovative Technology Award: Xavier University

Xavier University is the winner of the NACCU 2026 Innovative Technology Award for its creative approach to addressing campus food insecurity. The award recognizes institutions that develop innovative technology solutions supporting campus card services. Michelle Dietz, Assistant Director of Auxiliary Services, accepted the award from Josh Bodnar, Ohio State University and NACCU President.

Xavier’s solution leverages the institution’s existing meal plan and transaction system to enable anonymous meal donations and requests through the university’s mobile app. Students with unused meal swipes can donate them, while students facing food insecurity can request assistance discreetly. When a donated meal becomes available, it is automatically added to the recipient’s mobile credential and they receive a notification.

The program removes barriers and stigma often associated with food assistance while promoting student belonging, engagement, and retention. It also helps reduce food waste and maximizes existing campus resources.

New Professional Award: CoCo Dean, UC Irvine

CoCo Dean, OneCard Specialist at the University of California, Irvine, is the recipient of the NACCU 2026 New Professional Award. The award, presented by SECANDA’s CSO Sebastien Dayer, recognizes emerging professionals with five or fewer years in the campus card industry who have made significant contributions to their institutions, the profession, and NACCU.

Dean was honored for her leadership and commitment to building community within the industry. Though relatively new to the industry, she has been actively involved in NACCU through programs such as the Industry Essentials Institute and the Data Summit, chaired the Engagement Committee, and presented at conferences and webinars. Her student-centered approach and dedication to collaboration have made a lasting impact on both NACCU and UC Irvine.

Outstanding Volunteer Award: Emily Dieker, George Washington University

Emily Dieker, Director of the GWorld Program at George Washington University, is the recipient of the NACCU 2026 Outstanding Volunteer Award. The honor recognizes exemplary volunteer service, leadership, and commitment to the NACCU community.

Entrust's Julie Beckius presented the award to Dieker for nearly a decade of contributions to the association. She has been a frequent presenter at NACCU conferences, webinars, and round tables, while also supporting conference operations, facilitating networking groups, and contributing blog posts.

Perhaps her most impactful role is as a faculty member for NACCU’s Standards and Guidelines (SAGs) program. In that role, she has mentored and encouraged professionals across multiple cohorts, helping shape the future of the industry.

Campus Card Champion Award: Cassie Bruner, University of Houston

Cassie Bruner, Director of Cougar Card Services at the University of Houston, has been honored with the NACCU 2026 Campus Card Champion Award. Introduced in 2025, the award recognizes professionals who advance campus card programs through advocacy, collaboration, and strategic leadership. It was presented by Allegion's Jeff Kozior.

Bruner was recognized for transforming Houston's ID card into a strategic campus asset. By partnering with departments across campus, she has improved card distribution processes, expanded attendance and event tracking capabilities, and generated valuable data to support student success initiatives. She has also played a key role in the university’s transition to mobile credentials, helping ensure the campus ID remains innovative and relevant.

Distinguished Service Award: David Anthony, UT Austin

David Anthony, Executive Director of Finance and Chief Business Officer for Student Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, is the recipient of the NACCU 2026 Distinguished Service Award. Illumia's Rachael Sepcic presented the award that recognizes individuals who have advanced the campus credential industry through leadership, innovation, and active involvement in NACCU.

Among his many contributions to the association, Anthony was recognized for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping NACCU navigate financial and operational challenges and positioning the organization for long-term stability. Known for making complex financial concepts accessible and actionable, he has played a key role in supporting NACCU’s strategic decision-making. He is a former board member and current chair of the association’s Investment Committee.

Paul Melanson Award: Janet Rauhe, Elon University

Janet Rauhe, Director of Phoenix Card Services at Elon University, is honored with the NACCU J. Paul Melanson Award, one of the association’s highest recognitions. Named for one of the organization’s founders, the award celebrates individuals whose leadership and innovation have helped shape both the campus card industry and the association.

Atrium's Sami Takieddine presented the award to A NACCU member for nearly 30 years, Rauhe was recognized for her exceptional service, leadership, and commitment to helping others succeed. Throughout her career, she has contributed to NACCU through committee work, mentoring, conference support, and service on the Board of Directors, including two terms as Board President during a critical period of transition.

At Elon University, Rauhe built Phoenix Card Services from its initial implementation into a comprehensive campus credential program, supporting thousands of users and a broad network of campus and community partners.