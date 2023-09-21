Campus ID News
University of Minnesota Twin Cities mascot

Treasure hunt sends students in search of mascot’s lost campus card

UMinnesota Twin Cities card office doles out clues to location of hidden IDs, cash prizes for student puzzle solvers

Sep 21, 2023   

At the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the mission is to find Goldy’s U Card. On each of the institution’s three campuses, one of the mascot’s U Cards is hidden. Each undergraduate student that finds a card will receive a $100 reward.

Finding the cards will not be easy.

To help in the hunt, three clues will be provided for each location. To provide time for hunters to solve the clues, they will be doled out one-by-one over three consecutive days. According the UCard Office, “spoiler clues will be posted on the Friday of each week at 10am if Goldy's U Card has not been found by then.”

Adding to the marketing value of the contest, clues will be released on the U Card Office’s Instagram at 10am.

In the interest of safety, the office makes it clear that finding Goldy's U Card does not require digging, climbing, entering buildings, or leaving a marked path. Additionally, it is not located in any lanes of travel (bike, car, bus, light rail, etc.), and all locations are fully accessible.

Adding to the marketing value of the contest, clues will be released on the U Card Office’s Instagram at 10am. Later in the day they will be available at the UCard office website.

To be eligible to win, students must be following the U Card on Instagram – @ucardumn.

It's a clever promotion and a great example of how to get students interacting with your card office. The treasure hunt provides great exposure for the U Card office’s social media and generates a ton of goodwill with students and campus administrators. If your campus has found clever ways to engage your cardholders, please share it with us at [email protected].

To follow the clues and the progress to find Goldy’s U Card, check out the card program on Instagram or on the contest page online.

 

