Low and no-cost marketing ideas for campus card offices

Program managers share how they get big impacts with small budgets
As a new school year begins, promoting the campus credential and its related services is back to the forefront. A series of affordable, practical ideas are shared by participants in a recent NACCU webinar, Big Impact on a Small Budget: Cost-Effective Marketing Strategies for Campus Card Offices. Throughout the webinar, presenters show specific examples of the marketing materials discussed, giving viewers ideas to use on their campuses.
The University of Alabama’s Courtney Petrizzi opens the conversation emphasizing that even at large schools, card offices often operate with minimal marketing funds. Her strategy revolves around maximizing free or inexpensive tools to stretch every dollar. She highlights three key resources:
Because Alabama’s football team has a lot of money, people assume the card program does too, but they operate on a very limited budget.
Petrezzi designs small, single-sided business cards with QR codes for Bama Cash deposits, which parents often share with extended family. Digital signage around campus – including in residence halls, dining facilities, and academic buildings – provides free visibility. Trackable QR codes on these signs reveal which buildings generate the most engagement, informing future campaigns.
Jennifer Banfield echoes many of these strategies from her experience at the University of Florida, where she is the sole marketing staffer for the card office.
Her philosophy is to keep communications “consistent, concise, and clear,” which allows extensive reuse of materials across campaigns. Like Petrizzi, she relies heavily on Canva, paying $120 annually for the Pro version to manage UF’s brand kit.
For $250, the UF card office shot videos of Albert the Alligator using the ID across campus providing content they’ve reused for years.
Banfield shares a creative, cost-effective campaign leveraging UF’s mascot, Albert the Alligator. For a one-time $250 fee, they filmed Albert touring campus card partner locations using student smartphones. The resulting videos and photos serve as an ongoing stock library for social media and promotional content.
She also embraces AI tools to accelerate content creation. AI helps her quickly generate friendly alligator graphics for badge holder displays and quickly draft polished press releases.
Each presenter emphasizes the power of collaboration and relationship-building. Strong ties with dining services, bookstores, IT, and housing enable cost-free marketing opportunities.
The recurring theme is that creativity, partnerships, and smart use of free tools can offset limited budgets.
Click here to check out the full discussion.
