Grubhub Temple University

Temple upgrades campus dining with new Grubhub tech

Kiosks, TVs optimize convenience and reduce wait times

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Aug 18, 2023  ||   ,

For the fall semester kickoff, Temple University is adding new technology from Grubhub to several on-campus dining locations.

The new solution integrates all restaurant ordering channels into a single platform, streamlining workflows for staff and upping convenience for diners. According to the university, Temple students will be able to order from self-service kiosks at a wide range of locations including BurgerFi, Chick-fil-A, Which Wich, Wing Stop and more. Orders can be placed at self-service kiosks or via the Grubhub Mobile App, and a GrubHub TV displays order status and wait times.

“From a convenience standpoint, Grubhub Ultimate is really a game changer for Temple Culinary Services. It is going to help improve both wait times and services at eateries all across campus,” says Michael Scales, associate vice president for business services. “With this new mobile ordering option, students can avoid long waits and just quickly stop to pick up food as they move from one class to the next.”

A Grubhub release describes it as “a digital workflow solution, connecting the front- and back-of-the house directly with diners and creating a transparent view into their order status – whether diners order for pickup or delivery on Grubhub, at an in-store kiosk, or directly with a cashier.”

The offering includes:

  • Lightweight point of sale (POS) with direct integration to the Grubhub web and mobile app
  • Customer displays to show real-time order estimates across all channels
  • In-store self-ordering kiosks
  • Kitchen display system (KDS)

Like most institutions, Temple has experienced an increase in the use of its meal plans at retail dining locations.

The institution reports that 60% of meal plan activity takes place at retail locations rather than traditional dining halls. For that reason, they are closing one residential dining hall and consolidating the all-you-care-to-eat offering into a single location.

“Currently, we do not reach capacity at either residential dining hall, which played a key role in this decision,” Scales says. “The (one location) can accommodate current and projected usage during the busiest hour on the busiest day of both locations.”

Real estate is always in short supply on college campuses. Changes in student dining preferences coupled with mobile ordering, kiosks and other dining tech like Temple’s deployment of Grubhub, can free up existing facilities for higher use. Temple reports it will collaborate with campus entities to assess and evaluate how the newly freed up residential dining space can be used in the future.

