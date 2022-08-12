U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

The University of Findlay has revamped its campus dining experience with the addition of delivery robots from Kiwibot. The arrival of robot delivery joins a host of other changes to Findlay dining, including redesigned dining facilities and new meal options.

According to an official university release, Kiwibot food delivery robots will now be available for anyone on campus. The robots will leverage the Everyday app on student mobile devices to process orders from on-campus dining locations.

Kiwibots will also deliver orders placed at select, new virtual dining concept options including Mr. Beast Burger, Pardon My Cheesesteak, Buddy V’s Cake Slices, and Mariah Carey’s Cookies. Kiwibot orders can be paid for directly through the app with a debit/credit card or University of Findlay meal plan points.

Students will have the option to add money to their meal plan for Kiwibot deliveries and can also elect to purchase a subscription plan to save on delivery fees. Deliveries included in the subscription plan are not charged additional fees and subscriptions expire at the end of each semester.

In total, UF Dining Services has deployed 15 food delivery robots from Kiwibot.

To use the delivery robot, students select their dining location of choice, input delivery info, receive a link to track the robot, and a notification when the food is arriving​. Students can use a number of convenient pick-up locations across campus to meet the robot, and enter their one-time code to open the robot.

Joining Kiwibot delivery, Findlay’s Henderson Dining Hall — the primary dining location on campus — is undergoing a much needed renovation that will add a new brick pizza oven, and a 24/7 to-go location. The revamp will also provide students with new meal customization options, updated build-your-own burger station, and a range of international cuisine.