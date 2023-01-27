Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Baylor adds Starship robot delivery

Andrew Hudson   ||   Jan 26, 2023  ||   ,

Baylor University has added robot delivery from Starship Technologies to its dining services offerings with the help of Grubhub. The initiative will see Baylor deploy a fleet of 20 delivery robots on the Waco, TX campus.

According to an official university release, Starship will deliver from seven campus dining locations, including Panda Express, Steak ‘n Shake, two Starbucks locations, Which Wich, Moe’s and Rising Roll. The service is available to all of Baylor's 20,000 plus students, faculty and staff on campus.

Food and drink orders from these participating retail dining locations can be delivered to any building on the Baylor campus, and students have the option to use meal plan Dining Dollars to pay for the delivered meal.

“Technology and great food service go hand in hand. We are excited to have these delivery bots on site to enhance the student experience and make dining on campus that much easier,” says Sean McMahon, resident district manager with Baylor Dining. “We hope the Baylor community enjoys this automated service from some of our on-campus retail locations.”

Baylor students must first download and open the Grubhub app, then place their order and select the location for their delivery to be sent. Each Starship robot can be flowed along its route on an interactive map on the user's smartphone. Once the robot arrives, they receive an alert to meet and unlock the robot through the app.

Starship deliveries are typically fulfilled within minutes, depending on the contents of the order and the chosen delivery location. Each robot can carry up to 20 pounds.

The Grubhub and Starship partnership is already providing robot food delivery services to campuses across the country. Since launch, the company says that a number of campuses leveraging the program have had to increase the number of robots, dining options and hours of operation to meet the high demand for the service.

Related posts:

Idaho StarshipU. Idaho launches robot delivery with Starshi... NCATSU StarshipSodexo, North Carolina A&T extend robot ... Kiwibot JSUJacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot deliver... UPennUPenn student app manages meal swipe usage...
|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Jan 26, 23 / ,

Baylor adds Starship robot delivery

Baylor University has added robot delivery from Starship Technologies to its dining services offerings with the help of Grubhub. The initiative will see Baylor deploy a fleet of 20 delivery robots on the Waco, TX campus.
Jan 26, 23 /

NACCU Annual Conference registration now open

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) has opened registration for its Annual Conference. This year’s conference will be held April 16-19 in Austin, Texas and will feature a packed schedule of informative events and sessions with both campus card professionals and corporate vendors.

Grubhub, Topanga.io partner for reusable takeout container initiative

Grubhub has partnered with reusable packaging management platform, Topanga.io, announced to provide an integrated takeout container management service on college campuses. The partnership will bring Topanga.io's ReusePass program to universities across the United States, starting first with Ohio State University and Colorado State University.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow

CampusIDNews
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Reply on Twitter 1532074983769247744 Retweet on Twitter 1532074983769247744 1 Like on Twitter 1532074983769247744 2 Twitter 1532074983769247744
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Reply on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Retweet on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Like on Twitter 1509954970862424068 1 Twitter 1509954970862424068
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

As supply chain issues in 2021 persist, identity solutions provider @ColorID discusses ways campuses can to overcome potentially troublesome delays until the situation eases.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/protecting-your-campus-card-program-from-supply-chain-issues/

Reply on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Retweet on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Like on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Twitter 1471130425431052293
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

A dining services push at the @UBuffalo is reinforcing the utility of self-service checkout. @CBORD is improving the food service experience using the GET app, as well as Nextep kiosks and Oracle’s Micros Simphony POS.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/kiosks-self-service-tech-streamline-campus-food-service-u-buffalo/

Reply on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Retweet on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Like on Twitter 1470778858509004800 1 Twitter 1470778858509004800
touchnet TouchNet @touchnet ·

Did you miss our recent webinar? No worries - watch it on-demand. Leaders from @NAU and the @UAlberta joined Ryan Audus, Touchnet, and Andrew Hudson, @CR80News, to discuss innovative mobile services and the future of mobile tech in higher ed. Watch now: https://bit.ly/31RFyLn

Reply on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Retweet on Twitter 1470420193734283265 1 Like on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Twitter 1470420193734283265
Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.