Skip to content

Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Jacksonville State University has added robot delivery to its dining operations this fall through a partnership with Kiwibot and food-service provider, Sodexo. Jacksonville State joins a roster of campuses to deploy robot delivery from Kiwibot that includes New Mexico State University, Loyola Marymount University, Gonzaga University, and more.

According to an official university release, JSU is the first institution in the state of Alabama to deploy Kiwibot on campus. Partnering with the university’s food service vendor, Sodexo, Kiwibot will deliver food from most on-campus dining facilities at JSU to 20 designated drop-off locations on campus.

Delivery service at JSU officially began Aug. 24, the first day of the fall semester. Orders can be placed for robot delivery Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To get started, students must first download the Everyday App from the App Store or the Play Store.

Using Sodexo’s mobile application, Everyday, students can place an order with a participating restaurant and a Kiwibot will pick up the food and deliver it to a selected campus drop-off spot. Users will receive a unique link to track their order, enabling them to follow the robot’s progress along its route in real-time.

The Kiwibot delivery fee is $2 per order, though subscriptions are available. Users can purchase a subscription plan directly from the Everyday app, and choose from one of three options:

  • Silver – $40.00 per semester for 15 free deliveries with $0 service fee.
  • Gold – $109.00 per semester for 40 free deliveries with $0 service fee.
  • Platinum – $159.00 per semester for 70 free deliveries with $0 service fee.

“Kiwibots will bring joy to everyone on campus,” says John Tarin, head of global operations at Kiwibot. “This service allows students, faculty and staff to not only invest their time more productively, but also to merge into robotics. It is an exciting endeavor for Kiwibot to be part of the JSU community and to help students get closer to the world of technology, robotics and entrepreneurship.”

To ensure safe operations, Kiwibot uses a semi-autonomous driving system to guide the robots. The robots create a virtual visualization of the world in real-time, using on-board sensors, reflective flags, night lights, and laser imaging, detection, and ranging (LiDAR).

Human supervisors are also on watch if a robot needs additional assistance, and an on-site team will be ready for immediate support.

“JSU Dining Services is proud to be the first Sodexo unit in Alabama to host Kiwibot,” says Scott Williams, general manager for JSU Dining Services. “We look forward to growing our partnership and serving the ‘Friendliest Campus in the South.'”

Related posts:

Brandeis University launches Kiwibot robot de… Sodexo, Kiwibot partner for on-campus robot d… Morgan State deploys robot delivery from Kiwi… Sodexo partners with Kiwibot for campus robot…

Recent posts you might like

Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee State Athletics has launched a new mobile app that will enable fans load tickets into Apple Wallet or…
U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

The University of Findlay has revamped its campus dining experience with the addition of delivery robots from Kiwibot. The arrival…
Grand Valley State reflects on year of cashless ops

Grand Valley State reflects on year of cashless ops

Grand Valley State University is on the verge of one full year of cashless operations on campus. The university's Cashless…
How campus kiosks, ID cards can ease the labor shortage

How campus kiosks, ID cards can ease the labor shortage

In a recent webinar for the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU), two leaders from campus transaction system provider…
Case Western Reserve launches new campus safety app

Case Western Reserve launches new campus safety app

Case Western Reserve University will transition to two new campus safety apps for emergency alerts and transportation services on campus.…
Texas A&M dining halls go cashless

Texas A&M dining halls go cashless

Texas A&M University is moving to a cashless environment in Aggie Dining. The university will also launch mobile ordering at…
U. of Washington implements two-factor authentication

U. of Washington implements two-factor authentication

The University of Washington is preparing to implement mandatory two-factor authentication for access to campus platforms. The university is encouraging…
Transact Campus acquires mobile ordering provider Hangry

Transact Campus acquires mobile ordering provider Hangry

Campus credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has acquired campus mobile ordering provider, Hangry. Hangry was already an established…
Duke expands late night van service with mobile app

Duke expands late night van service with mobile app

Duke University is expanding access to its late night van service with a newly added feature to an existing mobile…
U. of British Columbia moves to all-access meal plan

U. of British Columbia moves to all-access meal plan

The University of British Columbia will offer a new meal plan option for students this fall, adding all-access dining for…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.