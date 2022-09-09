Skip to content

Ohio Northern adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Ohio Northern University launched robot delivery on campus this week with the arrival of Kiwibot on the Ada, OH campus. The robot delivery program at Ohio Northern is being supported by a partnership between Kiwibot and food service provider, Sodexo.

According to an official university release, Ohio Northern students will place mobile orders through the Everyday app. Once an order is placed, one of ONU’s fleet of 15 Kiwibots will pick up the food and deliver it to the selected drop-off location on campus.

The partnership between Kiwibot and Sodexo has led to a number of new campus deployments of late, ranging from campuses large to small.

“This is a new opportunity to further enhance student dining while promoting Sodexo’s standards for a quality meal experience,” says Teresa Beachler, Sodexo general manager at Ohio Northern University.

After placing their order, students will receive a unique link to track the order, follow the robot’s location in real-time, and open the lid when the robot arrives. Students can place robot delivery orders between 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

“I am very excited by this new state of the art opportunity that will further enhance student dining at Ohio Northern University,” says Jason Broge, vice president for financial affairs at ONU. “Kiwibots will bring an innovative and fun delivery experience for our students.”

Kiwibots are semi-autonomous, relying on on-board sensors to help navigate sidewalks, streets and obstacles. Kiwibot also staffs human supervisors who will monitor the fleet in case any additional assistance or support is needed.

Related posts:

Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot deliver… Brandeis University launches Kiwibot robot de… Sodexo, Kiwibot partner for on-campus robot d… Franklin & Marshall adds food delivery r…

Recent posts you might like

Houston-Clear Lake launches emergency response safety app

Houston-Clear Lake launches emergency response safety app

The University of Houston-Clear Lake has launched a new campus safety app to its campus security platform this fall. The…
Franklin & Marshall adds food delivery robots from Kiwibot

Franklin & Marshall adds food delivery robots from Kiwibot

Franklin and Marshall College has added robot delivery from Kiwibot. The addition of robot delivery is being provided by a…
CampusIDChat: Mobile ordering & modern dining

CampusIDChat: Mobile ordering & modern dining

Campus auxiliary service expert, Robert Holden discusses the technology that is shaping university dining and retail services. Listen along as…
San Diego State launches campus safety app

San Diego State launches campus safety app

San Diego State University has launched a new campus safety app that will help promote student safety both on and…
Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Jacksonville State University has added robot delivery to its dining operations this fall through a partnership with Kiwibot and food-service…
Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee State Athletics has launched a new mobile app that will enable fans load tickets into Apple Wallet or…
U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

The University of Findlay has revamped its campus dining experience with the addition of delivery robots from Kiwibot. The arrival…
Grand Valley State reflects on year of cashless ops

Grand Valley State reflects on year of cashless ops

Grand Valley State University is on the verge of one full year of cashless operations on campus. The university's Cashless…
How campus kiosks, ID cards can ease the labor shortage

How campus kiosks, ID cards can ease the labor shortage

In a recent webinar for the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU), two leaders from campus transaction system provider…
Case Western Reserve launches new campus safety app

Case Western Reserve launches new campus safety app

Case Western Reserve University will transition to two new campus safety apps for emergency alerts and transportation services on campus.…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.