Winthrop adds robot delivery from Kiwibot

Winthrop University Dining Services has added robot delivery from tech startup, Kiwibot. The new food delivery solution will fulfill orders from a host of dining locations on and around the campus community.

According to an official university release, the fleet of 15 robots will operate on campus and deliver food from Simply-To-Go, Triple G’s, The Crust, and bottled drinks and snacks in Markley’s. The Kiwibots will also deliver orders from two ghost kitchens operating on Winthrop’s campus, Mr. Beast and Mariah’s Cookies.

The Kiwibot agreement at Winthrop is also being supported by the university’s food-service provider, Sodexo. Sodexo has established a partnership with Kiwibot to provide the company’s delivery solution to a growing number of college campuses across the country.

Each delivery carries a $3 delivery fee, however Kiwibot provides an optional subscription model to its campus partners to help students save on delivery fees:

  • Silver Subscription: Save $30 with the Silver subscription of 15 deliveries at $40/semester
  • Gold Subscription: Save $90 with the Gold subscription of 45 deliveries at $109/semester
  • Platinum Subscription: Save $135 with the Platinum subscription of 70 deliveries at $159/semester

“We’re looking forward to offering this new service to our community on campus,” says Helen Hoban, Dining Services general manager at Winthrop University. “No matter if you are a student living in a residence hall or faculty/staff member working late in your office, these Kiwibots will deliver to you. In addition to being a fun and convenient way to get your food delivered, they are eco-friendly and cute!”

Orders can be placed through pre-populated menus on Sodexo’s new mobile app, Everyday. Students and other Winthrop community members will be given a pickup time and a link that they can use to follow the robot’s progress in real time. The student will also receive a notification when their order has reached the designated delivery location.

In addition to standard credit/debit card payments, Winthrop students can also elect to use their campus card and Eagle Bucks declining balance funds. The university’s Cafe Cash account is also accepted at select locations.

Cafe Cash is Winthrop’s declining balance tender that is included with the purchase of a university meal plan. Eagle Bucks are declining balance dollars that can be purchased separately from meal plans and loaded onto Winthrop University ID Cards.

