ISG’s network of dealers to offer Atrium credential solutions

Atrium Campus and the Identification Systems Group (ISG) announced a new partnership that will enable ISG member companies to promote Atrium’s cloud-native campus credential solutions in higher education and other market verticals.

ISG is a North American network of identification, security, and identity-management solution providers that has served customers for more than 40 years. Initially an association of photo identification system dealers, ISG was created to help organizations access high-quality ID card printers, supplies, and expertise at competitive prices. Today, member companies deliver a full range of identification and security solutions to sectors including education, government, healthcare, hospitality, and more.

ISG is recognized for its extensive regional distribution network. Their dealer network will expand our reach by connecting us with institutions who are not current Atrium clients.

Currently, 26 ISG member companies are spread across the U.S. and Canada, each serving a dedicated geographic region. In addition to product sales, members provide local installation, technical support, and consulting.

Manufacturers and solution providers of both hardware and software are vetted at the organization level, and approved products become part of the dealer offerings.

The latest partnership will enable ISG’s local sales and service network to offer the Atrium platform to new and existing customers. According to a joint announcement, together, they aim to help higher education, corporate campuses, and residential communities … transition from legacy hardware to flexible, mobile-centric systems.

“This partnership allows our members to offer the most innovative cloud-based card management technology available today,” says Brian Swistak, Executive Director of the ISG. “Through our agreement with Atrium Campus, our nationwide network of member dealers can now deliver a seamlessly integrated, high-engagement experience for all our clients.”

“Atrium was built to free institutions from legacy proprietary campus card systems,” says Sami Takieddine, Director of Partnerships at Atrium Campus. “Through our partnership with ISG, clients gain access to leading physical security solutions and local expertise, ensuring a seamless and secure transition to cloud native, agnostic, mobile-first solutions.”

CampusIDNews spoke with Sami Takieddine, Director of Partnerships at Atrium Campus, to learn more about the new partnership. Here’s what he had to say.

“ISG is recognized for its operational excellence, extensive regional distribution network, and long-standing enterprise client relationships. Their dealer network will expand our reach by connecting us with institutions who are not current Atrium clients. We believe ISG will want to refer Atrium to their accounts just as we will want to refer our clients to ISG dealers. This will act as a catalyst for mutual growth.

One of our core principles is a “one size fits one” philosophy — taking the time to understand each client’s unique needs before recommending the right solutions or providers. ISG shares this customer-first mindset.

Additionally, while Atrium’s client base has traditionally been concentrated in higher education, we’ve been actively expanding into sectors such as healthcare, corporate dining, and the government/military. Partnering with ISG will accelerate this growth, as many of their dealers operate across a wide range of industries and verticals.

Legacy OneCard providers typically lock clients into to their card issuance and access control ecosystems, which limits flexibility and increases costs. At Atrium, we believe clients are best served by having access to a range of best-of-breed solutions and partners.

One of our core principles is a “one size fits one” philosophy — taking the time to understand each client’s unique needs before recommending the right solutions or providers. Because ISG shares this customer-first mindset, we believe this partnership is a natural fit that will deliver meaningful value to both Atrium and ISG member clients.”