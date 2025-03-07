Campus ID News
Webinar explores how campuses can control their identity management solutions

ColorID-sponsored event covers modern approaches to managing credentials, transitioning to cloud, critical identity infrastructure

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Mar 07, 2025   

The Modern Campus – Solving Identity Challenges in Higher Education is the title for an upcoming 30-minute webinar with ColorID. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm EDT.

The event is billed as a “comprehensive approach to credential and identity management that addresses the evolving challenges in the higher education market.”

The desire for flexibility and interoperability is driving institutions to reconsider traditional approaches to identity management. This includes rethinking the systems of record that control identity data and the ownership of these systems.

This 30-minute session is intended to help identify these challenges and present options for implementing future-ready solutions.

Topics include:

  • Challenges and trends in identity and campus card systems
  • Best practices for managing mixed credential environments offering both cards and mobile
  • Strategies for transitioning to modern, cloud-based identity solutions
  • Maintaining control over your critical identity infrastructure while maximizing integration opportunities

According to ColorID, the event is designed for campus card managers, IT and security professionals, identity and access management teams, and business and operations leaders.

Presenters include ColorID owner Danny Smith and the company’s director of product management David Stallsmith.

 

