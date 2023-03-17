Campus ID News
ColorID blog: Maximizing visitor management solutions

Andrew Hudson   ||   Mar 17, 2023

The third installment of ColorID's "Looking up to the Cloud" series examines the topic of visitor management solutions. Specifically, the role that cloud-based visitor management systems can play in creating a welcoming, convenient experience for campus visitors.

The conventional approach to campus visitor management can yield long lines, paperwork, and overclocked staff. Now, with newer concerns like COVID and campus safety protocols, proper visitor management becomes paramount.

"Traditionally, visitor management software has been expensive, placing it out of reach for some organizations and forcing them to adopt manual, labor-intensive and error-prone processes," says Mark Degan, Director of Corporate Marketing at ColorID.

Degan lists three ways that cloud-based visitor management solutions can help a campus manage visitors with confidence, and do so on a budget.

1. Foster a welcoming culture without sacrificing security or convenience

Residential universities and colleges are faced with a unique set of challenges when it comes to campus safety. They need to constantly toe the line of robust and comprehensive campus security, whilst simultaneously remaining open and welcoming to the many visitors that interact with campus.

"When these campuses welcome guests — especially for larger events like conferences or camps — there are several ways the right visitor management system can help achieve this balance,” says Degan.

Cloud-based visitor management solutions can help simplify physical and digital credential issuance with:

  • Online pre-registration features to process details ahead of arrival time
  • Mobile check-in enables guests to scan QR codes for registration without a staffed desk or kiosk
  • Remote, self-service photo capture can reduce lines and wait times at check-in
  • Integration with identity management, access control and other systems can streamline staff processes.

2. Reduce costs by taking visitor management outside the one-card system

As Degan explains, many one-card systems are priced based on the number of cardholders. The impact of this pricing model on visitor management is that many institutions decide against using the one card system for visitor management in an effort to save money.

Relying on spreadsheets isn’t good enough anymore.

Campuses don’t want to pay more for visiting cardholders who will only use their credentials for a few days, says Degan. In an effort to reduce costs, campuses often default to manual processes and spreadsheets to manage and record visitor logs.

"Relying on spreadsheets isn’t good enough anymore," says Degan. "With a modern visitor management system, you can easily issue credentials, assign rooms and more before your guests even arrive on campus — and you can do it without breaking your budget.”

3. Choose the right level for you

A proper visitor management solution should be chosen based on the environment and needs of each campus.

"We have customers with pretty standard visitor management needs, and we have others with much more specialized requests," says Degan. "Some large universities, for example, use mobile check-in capabilities to handle huge conferences, and some hospitals tailor their solutions to accommodate needs like blocking specific visitors from the NICU."

With today’s cloud-based options, you can balance efficiency and security with confidence.

"Whether you’re managing visitors at a hospital or conference attendees on a college campus, visitor management is too important to be left to chance," says Degan. "With today’s cloud-based options, you can balance efficiency and security with confidence."

ColorID offers a full line of visitor management solutions featuring visitor registration, badge printing, tracking, and reporting. For more information regarding visitor management solutions, visit ColorID.com.

