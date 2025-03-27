Allegion and Atrium announce strategic alliance for higher ed market

Allegion and Atrium announced a strategic alliance, whereby the “two companies are establishing a formal partnership to revolutionize access control, credentialing, and campus one card solutions,” says the Allegion press release.

The release is short on details, but it likely signals bigger news to come.

We are excited to partner with Allegion with an initial focus on accelerating mobile credential adoption.

The announcement focuses largely on mobile credential adoption, with verbiage like “this collaboration establishes a joint dedication to innovation as higher education institutions increasingly adopt a mobile first approach.”

Mobile, it would seem, will be the focus of this more formalized partnership.

Atrium President and CEO, Tammy Johnson, affirms this saying, “we are excited to partner with Allegion with an initial focus on accelerating mobile credential adoption.”

“Atrium has achieved remarkable success with their cloud native campus card solutions, offering campuses more partnerships and options with an open market approach that resonates within the industry,” says Mark Casey, vice president, National Electronics Sales at Allegion.