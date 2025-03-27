Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Allegion Atrium partnership

Allegion and Atrium announce strategic alliance for higher ed market

Details yet to come but mobile credential focus seems likely

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Mar 26, 2025  ||   ,

Allegion and Atrium announced a strategic alliance, whereby the “two companies are establishing a formal partnership to revolutionize access control, credentialing, and campus one card solutions,” says the Allegion press release.

The release is short on details, but it likely signals bigger news to come.

We are excited to partner with Allegion with an initial focus on accelerating mobile credential adoption.

The announcement focuses largely on mobile credential adoption, with verbiage like “this collaboration establishes a joint dedication to innovation as higher education institutions increasingly adopt a mobile first approach.”

Mobile, it would seem, will be the focus of this more formalized partnership.

Atrium President and CEO, Tammy Johnson, affirms this saying, “we are excited to partner with Allegion with an initial focus on accelerating mobile credential adoption.”

“Atrium has achieved remarkable success with their cloud native campus card solutions, offering campuses more partnerships and options with an open market approach that resonates within the industry,” says Mark Casey, vice president, National Electronics Sales at Allegion.

Related Posts

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Allegion Atrium partnership
Mar 26, 25 / ,

Allegion and Atrium announce strategic alliance for higher ed market

Allegion and Atrium announced a strategic alliance, whereby the “two companies are establishing a formal partnership to revolutionize access control, credentialing, and campus one card solutions,” says the Allegion press release. The release is short on details, but it likely signals bigger news to come. We are excited to partner with Allegion with an initial […]
Taran Lent Transact podcast
Mar 26, 25 /

Podcast explores future of EdTech with Transact’s Product Development lead

In a recent episode of the Higher Ed Geek Podcast, host Dustin Ramsdell spoke with Taran Lent, SVP of Product Development and Technology at Transact. With a career spanning 25 years in EdTech, Lent has unique insight into the opportunities and challenges institutions face today. The transition to cloud-based solutions, the increasing role of user […]
San Francisco Mobile ID
Mar 20, 25 /

San Francisco State allows active cards and mobile credentials at same time

San Francisco State University students now have the option to add their campus ID to their preferred mobile device. Students, faculty, and staff can add this new version of the SFSU OneCard to their Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or Samsung Wallet. The project was completed with the help of SFSU’s transaction system provider, Transact. Unlike […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 543

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2025 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.