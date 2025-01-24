Campus ID News
Allegion adds mobile credential on ‘Wear OS by Google’ smartwatches

Campuses can now add the popular smartwatches to their Allegion-supported mobile credential programs

Jan 23, 2025

Users of Schlage mobile credentials – such as student IDs and employee badges – can now have secure access directly from their wrist. With their newly launched support for mobile credentials in Google Wallet on ‘Wear OS by Google’ smartwatches, another ID option opens for Allegion-partner campuses.

“Our one-card partners who will be integrating with Allegion’s Google Wallet solution will now be able to offer Google Smartwatch support,” says Jeff Koziol, Business Development Manager – Mobile Credentials, Allegion. “The Wallet experience continues to grow across devices and platforms, as students continue to show their preference for digital credentials vs. traditional IDs.”

The new capability allows users to add Schlage mobile credentials to both Android phones and Wear OS smartwatches via Google Wallet. With a tap of their smartwatch, users can access buildings, residence halls, and other facilities equipped with Schlage NFC-enabled locks or readers.

The credentials are supported in all of Allegion’s Schlage-branded wireless locks, wall readers, and reader controllers that are NFC enabled. These include NDE and LE Series, XE360 Series, AD Series and Schlage Control electronic locks, MTB Series wall readers and RC Series reader controllers.

What is Wear OS by Google?

Wear OS by Google is the Android-based operating system designed for smartwatches and other wearable devices. Developed by Google, it pairs with Android smartphones (version 6.0 or newer) and iOS devices (version 10.0 or newer), enabling features such as notifications, app integration, and Google Assistant functionality in a smartwatch form factor.

It is also enabling mobile ID functionality for student IDs, corporate employee badges, and multi-family housing dwellers.

First launched as Android Wear in 2014 and rebranded to Wear OS in 2018, the platform supports Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, 3G, and LTE connectivity. Samsung accounts for most Wear OS devices sold, but other manufacturers including Fossil, LG, Motorola, and Huawei also support the platform.

Driving innovation in mobile credential technology

Since 2019, Schlage has developed wallet-based mobile credentials through collaborations with Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and other mobile industry leaders.

Similar to benefits provided by the company’s credentials in Apple iOS and Android, the new Wear OS option facilitates convenience and security.

  • Users no longer need physical cards or keys and the hassle of lost or forgotten IDs.
  • Credentials are protected by multiple layers of security, helping ensure sensitive information remains protected. If a device is lost or stolen, the credential can be easily removed.
  • Users can gain secure access by simply tapping their Wear OS smartwatch to a Schlage electronic lock or reader.

Allegion recently announced rollouts at Notre Dame, Baylor University, and Auburn.

