NACCU video shoot promo

Going to NACCU? Do a quick video interview and get a $50 gift card

Campuses and vendors invited to share ideas, projects, products, or challenges with our 6,500 subscribers

Chris Corum   ||   Mar 27, 2025   

At the CampusIDNews booth (#113) in the NACCU exhibit hall, the CampusIDNews team is shooting short (5-8 minute) video interviews with campus leaders and exhibitors profiling things happening, shaping, or confronting their programs and our industry.

I would like to invite you to participate and share your insights with other NACCU members and higher ed professionals via our audience of 6,500+ subscribers. As a thank you, we'll give you a $50 gift card/poker chip.

Though it need not be earth shattering, we ask that you have something special you’d like to discuss – such as a new initiative, product launch, challenge, or other topic. Think of something your team has done or wrestled with that could be of interest to your peer institutions.

Grab your 15-minute slot using the calendar link below, think about your topic, and get ready to cash in on your $50 gift card/poker chip.

Exhibitors: We are also scheduling video interviews to take place in your booths, so please grab a slot via the calendar link below to let us share your message. Sadly, the $50 thanks you's are reserved for campus reps 🙂

Thanks for supporting NACCU and CampusIDNews.

See you in Las Vegas,

Chris Corum
Editor, CampusIDNews
[email protected]

 

*Note that the timeslots on the reservation calendar display in your time zone rather than the Las Vegas time zone (PDT). This is so your calendar and reminders will show the correct time when you are on site. Please keep that in mind as you select your timeslot.

Campus reps click here to reserve your time slot

 

Exhibitors click here to reserve your time slot

 

 

The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
