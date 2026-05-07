Technology, policy, and the evolving landscape of campus parking

Let’s face it – no one enjoys a parking lot. But what could have previously been written off as a minor daily annoyance has real and measurable consequences for students. According to a study in the Journal of Urban Mobility, campus parking challenges extend far beyond moments of frustration. Tardiness, commute times, and stress levels all increase, which could lead to lower student and professional performance.

The perils of parking lots

Space is at a premium on campus, and students are noticing. “Nearly half of respondents (46%) cite the lack of available spaces as their top concern, while 60% spend 5-15 minutes searching for parking during a typical campus visit,” according to the 2025 T2 Systems Campus Parking Reality Report.

The time lost searching for a spot is significant, and it reflects in overall student wellbeing.

Nearly 75% of respondents noted they felt anxious due to parking uncertainty and some will even skip class if parking is too difficult.

Anticipatory anxiety is a major strain for students at Bowling Green State University (BGSU), according to a 2025 study where nearly 75% of respondents noted they felt anxious before leaving for campus due to uncertainty around parking availability. For students already managing chaotic schedules and academic demands, the unpredictability of parking steals mental focus and can impact their ability to succeed academically.

The strain is already changing student behavior. The same study from BGSU suggests students will skip class if parking is too difficult or incur additional charges for short-term parking despite already holding a permit.

Adapting to hybrid learners

At many institutions, enrollment is rising, though the increases are often driven by non-traditional students such as those pursuing undergraduate certificate and associate degree programs.

Traditional full-semester permits are losing relevance with the rise of hybrid and part-time learners.

“After four years of consecutive growth, there are now 752,000 enrollments in undergraduate certificate programs at community colleges, an increase of 28% from fall 2021,” according to National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Traditional full-semester permits are losing relevance with the rise of hybrid and part-time learners. Even where the number of students living on campus has not increased, commuter students are often left feeling disadvantaged from limited access.

At BGSU, nearly 60% of commuter students said they experienced a disproportionate impact on parking access, and seven in ten respondents felt the university oversold parking permits. The perception that policies prioritize revenue over student wellbeing adds to discontent on campus, so it can be beneficial to involve students in the process of finding solutions.

Babson College turns to technology for answers

The path to a successful, accessible parking system faces a number of hurdles. There will always be a finite number of spaces available, and expansion isn’t always possible.

Babson College, for example, is surrounded by protected wetlands and bylaws prevent further building, explains Meghan Rosenberg, Associate Director of Parking Management Services. As enrollment increases, her office is looking to digital credentials and compliance enforcement to free up space and prioritize students with active permits.

Our biggest thing is we need data, because we need to know how many visitors are coming on campus.

In the past, first-year students at Babson were allowed to bring a car to campus but rising enrollment and the strain on parking have forced a change in that policy.

Rosenberg says they are using technology to make it faster for enforcement officers to determine which vehicles are not authorized to be in a certain lot or space. In addition to aiding in enforcement, digital permitting, pay stations, and mobile pay options help provide visibility into who is on campus.

“Our biggest thing is we need data, because we need to know how many visitors are coming on campus,” she says. “With the mobile pay stations and the mobile pay app, we can better track that data than we could when we simply had a permit.”

From campus cards to flexible pricing

For many institutions, the campus card still plays a role. Using the card or mobile ID to access lots via gates or other authentication methods restricts unauthorized access. This switches some portion of the enforcement effort from staff to technology.

Flexible and demand-based pricing are newer options for campuses facing space restrictions. The T2 Systems Campus Parking Reality Report found that 70% of campus parkers would pay a premium for guaranteed or closer parking, with 87% of reporting that they would pay at least $5 for the benefit.

70% of campus parkers would pay a premium for guaranteed or closer parking.

Research in the Journal of Urban Mobility suggests that flexibility is a high priority for student parkers. It recommends varying permit prices by associating convenience with cost. They found that students were open to the idea of tiered pricing systems.

Smart technologies and live-tracking parking systems have proven invaluable as short-term solutions, but looking long term requires a higher level of investment, including alternative transportation options. Concerns of sustainability emerged from students interviewed for the Journal of Urban Mobility, with interest in creating more bike racks, electric vehicle charging stations, and carpool parking areas.

Whether the solutions are found in policy or technology, they should focus on accessibility and equity for all constituents. Better parking options set students up for success in the classroom, foster a friendlier campus environment, and shift interests toward a more sustainable future.