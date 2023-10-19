Campus IDs and phones unlock new opportunities with campus lockers

Electronic lockers are coming to campus, and they are seeing a growing number of use cases. For years higher ed has used lockers to automate mailroom parcel delivery, but today these advanced lockers are loaning laptops in libraries, keeping food warm in dining pickup locations, and more. Campus cards and mobile devices control the check-out/check-in process in a convenient and secure manner. In this edition of CampusIDChats, publisher Chris Corum gets the lowdown, talking with Jessica Martinez from locker provider Luxer One and Assa Abloy's Tyler Webb.

Lockers are a way to securely exchange goods on campus, whether those be parcels, food, laptops, lab equipment, or convenience items.

Sample use cases include:

Short term storage for backpacks, musical equipment, etc.

Campus store pickup for purchases

IT department check-in/check-out for laptops, tablets, computers & AV equipment

Book exchange for textbooks & materials

Peer to peer exchange

Package pickup

Check out the interview and product demo by clicking on the video at the top of this page.