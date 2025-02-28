Taking smart lockers shopping

Smart lockers are a growing trend on higher ed campuses, but other markets are also getting on board. It is often beneficial to look to other use cases to spark ideas for your own applications, and the efforts of a Minnesota public library system is a perfect example.

The use of smart lockers for distribution of library materials is not entirely new to higher ed, but what about extending the convenience to locations in the community?

That is what the Washington County Free Library (WCFL) did when they expanded their smart locker network to include new locations at local shopping centers.

The lesson for campuses is that they evaluated where and when their customers wanted service, and it was not between 9 am and 6 pm at a building across town.

The shopping center locations complement the four existing locker installations at library branches, further enhancing patrons' ability to access materials beyond traditional library hours. A book return box is also available at each of the six locker sites, providing a streamlined borrowing and return process.

Many of today’s library users, like any other service users, are looking for convenience and speed. The smart locker system allows them to retrieve reserved books and materials at any time, day or night, without stepping foot in the building or waiting in line.

Users reserve materials through the library’s online catalog and select their preferred pickup location. Library staff then delivers the reserved materials to the lockers.

Next, the patron receives an automated notification that the pick-up is ready. At the locker, they scan their library ID card, and the locker containing their materials opens.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to serve our community better," says Jenny Bakos, Executive Director of WCFL. "With the expansion of our smart locker system, we are extending our reach beyond traditional operating hours, ensuring that everyone has access to the resources they need, whenever they need them."

WCFL’s smart lockers feature touchscreen interfaces, secure compartments, and real-time notifications. The library says the initiative aligns with their strategy to leverage technology to enhance service delivery and accommodate the needs of busy individuals and families.

Smart locker lessons for higher ed

Common applications for smart lockers in higher ed include food pickup; mail and parcel delivery; lab equipment borrowing; and course and library materials checkout.

These lockers are typically positioned at or near the service initiation point, such as the library or dining hall. Though rare, in certain cases like parcel delivery, lockers may be extended to residence halls or central gathering points.

Parcel pickup could be extended into the community at off-campus residence buildings and other locations frequented by students.

The interesting point from WCFL’s use is that they evaluated their customer needs. They saw where and when they wanted service, and it was not always between 9 am and 6 pm at a building across town.

They took lockers to shopping centers and thus took their services to their patrons.

How could this concept be extended to higher ed?

Dining services could place food storage lockers in large classroom buildings or off campus residence buildings, making it easier for mobile ordering.

Parcel pickup could be extended into the community at locations frequented by students.

Large labs and libraries could make materials available at these and other locations.

In each scenario, the campus card or mobile credential could be the key to opening the locker.

Making products and services more accessible increases sales and makes for happier customers. Of course, the ROI on the lockers must be considered as well as the staffing cost to deliver product to the field. Modern consumers, however, have demonstrated willingness to pay for convenience, so there are many ways to make a smart locker program profitable.