Automate package management with Luxer One lockers and Transact credentials

On college campuses, package management has always been a labor intensive and inconvenient process. Mailrooms have required large, centralized locations on high-value real estate. Students were forced to wait in line to collect their packages during established mailroom hours.

Technology is changing all that as automated package management solutions and smart lockers redefine the process. With new technology, efficient 24-hour pickup service is attainable.

To bring this new service to its campus clients, Transact partnered with smart locker manufacturer, Luxer One.

Luxer One is an ASSA ABLOY-owned company that provides a turnkey solution – complete with hardware, software, and installation – for on-campus package delivery.

In this video demo, Luxer One’s Adam Waskewics shows how the system operates. Mailroom attendants or package delivery carriers login at the touchscreen controlling a bank of lockers. The package label is scanned into the system to identify the recipient. The system opens a locker and the package is inserted.

The student is notified, and upon arrival at the locker location, presents a mobile credential or contactless campus card for ID verification. If successful, the locker door opens and the student collects the package.

To see the system in action, click on the image at the top of the screen.