Skip to content

Transact completes annual PCI compliance assessment

Transact, credential and payment solutions provide for higher education campuses, has completed the annual SOC 2 Type 2 examination, PCI DSS assessment, and penetration tests.

Transact’s SOC 2 Type 2 examination covers Transact’s cloud-hosted products related to the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Confidentiality, Availability and Privacy. These assessments provide assurance that controls were designed and placed into operation for the company’s solutions suite over a period of time.

The company also recently received its annual Attestation of Compliance for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). PCI DSS assessment relates to the company’s procedures for managing payment card information for its Payments and TS SaaS products.

The Attestation, which was completed by third-party cybersecurity assessor 360 Advanced, documents that Transact has upheld security best practices to protect cardholder data.

Finally, penetration testing conducted by Transact evaluates the performance of the company’s cybersecurity controls for the company’s products in a real-world scenario.

“Transact is thrilled to announce completion of our PCI certification. Our latest SOC 2 Type II Attestation has expanded our certification to include not only security, confidentiality, and availability, but also privacy trust services criteria,” says Brian Blakley, Chief Information Security Officer at Transact.

“Our continued engagement with 360 Advanced further solidifies our ongoing commitment to privacy, and to keeping our customer data safe and secure,” he adds.

Transact regularly tests the effectiveness of its security measures through a combination of automated scanning systems and penetration tests.

Related posts:

Transact expands staff in India, successfully… Arrow Payments adds Transact as recommended u… New, diverse roster of Transact Mobile Creden… Georgia Southern’s move to Transact Mobile …

Recent posts you might like

U. Iowa suspends contactless payment option following Visa rule changes

U. Iowa suspends contactless payment option following Visa rule changes

Changes to Visa’s rules around merchant payment acceptance has led to the University of Iowa temporarily suspending its ability to…
PayMyTuition adds tuition management, campus commerce to product suite

PayMyTuition adds tuition management, campus commerce to product suite

Payment processing solutions provider for tuition management and campus commerce, PayMyTuition is expanding its digital student payments product suite. The…
Illinois North Central College adds BIO-key's PortalGuard platform

Illinois North Central College adds BIO-key's PortalGuard platform

Illinois North Central College has implemented secure multi-factor authentication and single sign-on to its campus-wide applications, including Microsoft Office 365,…
TouchNet, Anthology partner to better serve student payments

TouchNet, Anthology partner to better serve student payments

Campus credential and commerce solution provider, TouchNet, is working with Anthology to provide the higher education community with a better…
UCLA student goes viral with COVID test vending machine video

UCLA student goes viral with COVID test vending machine video

A student at UCLA has gone viral on social media, posting a how-to video detailing the campus' COVID-19 test vending…
Wayne State aims for cashless dining services

Wayne State aims for cashless dining services

Wayne State University is continuing its move away from cash transactions in campus dining. The university's initial push toward a…
Roanoke College launches mobile credential with Transact

Roanoke College launches mobile credential with Transact

The start of the new year has brought new and exciting updates to the Roanoke College Maroon Card, as the…
Transact partners with TransferMate to help universities accept global currencies

Transact partners with TransferMate to help universities accept global currencies

Campus payment solutions and transaction system provider, Transact, has launched its new Transact International Payments offering that provides universities with…
U. of Denver chooses BIO-key for identity and access management

U. of Denver chooses BIO-key for identity and access management

The University of Denver is implementing a new identity and access management (IAM) system for student and faculty access to…
Arrow Payments adds Transact as recommended university payments solution

Arrow Payments adds Transact as recommended university payments solution

Arrow Payments, an independent payment solutions advisor and PCI-qualified integrator, has added Transact to its portfolio of recommended university payments solutions. The…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile...
How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.