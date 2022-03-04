Transact completes annual PCI compliance assessment

Transact, credential and payment solutions provide for higher education campuses, has completed the annual SOC 2 Type 2 examination, PCI DSS assessment, and penetration tests.

Transact’s SOC 2 Type 2 examination covers Transact’s cloud-hosted products related to the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Confidentiality, Availability and Privacy. These assessments provide assurance that controls were designed and placed into operation for the company’s solutions suite over a period of time.

The company also recently received its annual Attestation of Compliance for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). PCI DSS assessment relates to the company’s procedures for managing payment card information for its Payments and TS SaaS products.

The Attestation, which was completed by third-party cybersecurity assessor 360 Advanced, documents that Transact has upheld security best practices to protect cardholder data.

Finally, penetration testing conducted by Transact evaluates the performance of the company’s cybersecurity controls for the company’s products in a real-world scenario.

“Transact is thrilled to announce completion of our PCI certification. Our latest SOC 2 Type II Attestation has expanded our certification to include not only security, confidentiality, and availability, but also privacy trust services criteria,” says Brian Blakley, Chief Information Security Officer at Transact.

“Our continued engagement with 360 Advanced further solidifies our ongoing commitment to privacy, and to keeping our customer data safe and secure,” he adds.

Transact regularly tests the effectiveness of its security measures through a combination of automated scanning systems and penetration tests.