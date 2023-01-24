CampusIDChat: Rasheed Behrooznia, Transact Campus

In this edition of CampusIDChats, Transact Campus' Rasheed Behrooznia discusses the finer details of the company’s new cloud-based transaction system, Transact IDX. Watch along as discuss some of the key features of the IDX transaction system and why implementing a cloud-based software is a solid long-term strategy.

Behrooznia also talks about the ability for campuses to access third-party applications via IDX and the importance of building a transaction ecosystem.

The discussion also examines cloud based software from a campus administrator perspective, and how campuses can realize some operational efficiency and other benefits with Transact IDX.

For more information on Transact's new cloud-based transaction system, visit TransactCampus.com.