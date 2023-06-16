Campus ID News
Transact, Luxer One partner for smart locker package delivery

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact, has partnered contactless smart locker manufacturer and package management systems provider, Luxer One, to bring package management and pickup solutions to college campuses. Luxer One, an ASSA ABLOY-owned company, provides a turnkey solution for on-campus package delivery that includes hardware, software, installation, service, support, and package delivery facilitation.

From Transact's perspective, the Luxer One partnership meets a strong campus demand for a convenient and secure package delivery solution. The traditional mailroom and package pickup experience on campus is synonymous with long lines and wait times, unattended packages left for pickup, and limited hours of operation. Smart, contactless package delivery overhauls that student experience by providing a reliable, 24-hour pickup service.

Use cases for the Luxer One lockers beyond mail package pickup include laptop and lab equipment exchange, library holds, personal bag and item storage, and bookstore order pickups. Also key to the partnerhsip is a configurable integration with Transact Campus ID solutions, which enables students to access the lockers using their Transact Mobile Credential or physical student ID card.

“At Transact, we are committed to transforming the campus environment into a place where innovation thrives and the campus experience is seamlessly connected,” says Rasheed Behrooznia, SVP and General Manager, Campus ID Solutions, Transact. “Our partnership with Luxer One not only provides a superior, frictionless student experience, but also strengthens the security and connectivity between students and client facilities."

The new contactless, smart locker partnership will provide a secure, convenient, package delivery solution for Transact campuses that reduces the burden on administrative staff and enables efficient management of daily operations. The other notable benefit for campuses is a frictionless student experience that provides assurance of secure package delivery, and helps reduce mailroom costs.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Luxer One as we continue to innovate and enhance our offerings for valued customers," says Josh Middlebrook, President of Luxer One. "By joining forces with Transact, we are combining our expertise and resources to revolutionize the way universities manage packages, item exchange, library orders, and even temporary bag storage."

"Together, we will deliver unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and security as a full campus solution," adds Middlebrook. "We are excited about the endless possibilities this collaboration brings and look forward to the incredible advancements we will achieve together.”

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact, has partnered contactless smart locker manufacturer and package management systems provider, Luxer One, to bring package management and pickup solutions to college campuses. Luxer One, an ASSA ABLOY-owned company, provides a turnkey solution for on-campus package delivery that includes hardware, software, installation, service, support, and package delivery facilitation.

