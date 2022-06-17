Skip to content

Campus smart locker system leveraging ELATEC NFC readers

A smart locker system from iLockerz is leveraging ELATEC readers to support the full range of campus credentials including NFC and Bluetooth Low Energy. The iLockerz solutions enables students to check out laptops and tablets on demand using a student ID card or mobile credential.

As outlined in a new case study released by ELATEC, iLockerz make smart lockers systems with integrated charging ports to support secure checkout of expensive electronics. The lockers protect valuable equipment from theft or misuse while ensuring that all rental units remain available and fully charged for authorized users.

With the iLockerz system, users can access the assets they need 24/7 without requiring intervention from an equipment manager. The campus can also have a complete record of who accessed which piece of equipment and when.

iLockerz have been used across a number of industries to manage a wide range of of assets. The system has been used for scanners in the retail and logistics sector, for medications, medical devices and tablets for healthcare; and for radios and body cameras for emergency service teams.

In the college campus environment, the smart locker system enables students to check out laptops and tablets, among other use cases. When its time to return a rental laptop or tablet, students simply place the device back in the locker, where it remains charged and ready for the next user.

To make the move to higher ed, iLockerz was in need of a user authentication solution that could handle the needs of students, equipment managers and IT departments. The company was looking for an authentication solution that was easy to use, easy to manage and update, reliable, and secure.

The chosen authentication number also had to be affordable to help the company keep the costs of the locker system down.

The ELATEC TWN4 Slim reader was the authentication answer for the iLockerz smart locker system.

The TWN4 Slim is a cost-effective and powerful reader that supports 60+ RFID technologies plus smartphone authentication using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) or Near-Field Communication (NFC). This versatility enables the locker system to work with whatever technologies are already in place on campus.

Students and faculty can use the same campus ID card or credential they already use for access to buildings, printers and other amenities around campus. The TWN4 is highly reliable, ensuring fast and dependable access to essential technology. The readers also support fast configuration and reconfiguration over a network, so they can be easily updated if security or technology requirements change.

ELATEC reports that its TWN4 readers are now present in more than 50% of all iLockerz installations, facilitating more than two million transactions each year at a bad read/failure rate of less than 0.1%.

