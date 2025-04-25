Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
UT Austin ID card

UT Austin student government proposes legislation to push for digital IDs

Goal to push administration to move rapidly to implement new credentials

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Apr 25, 2025  ||   ,

During its general assembly on April 22, the University of Texas at Austin Student Government introduced a bill to push for the implementation of digital student IDs to replace the existing physical cards.

The assembly referred the bill to a committee for review, and it will vote on the bill at an upcoming meeting at the end of April.

Jeremiah Clarke, the Ethics & Oversight Chair and bill co-author, introduced the resolution for the mobile IDs, saying it would reduce the inconvenience and cost associated with lost or damaged physical cards.

Of course, the legislation also stresses the advantages of accessing campus buildings and sporting events using smartphones or smartwatches.

A Student Government officer acknowledged that a significant hurdle to be cleared is upgrading the campus reader infrastructure to support mobile credentials.

Like other student-led efforts to push their institutions to consider going mobile, this bill highlights other peer institutions that have already implemented digital IDs, including the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma.

In an article in the Daily Texan, Clark says, “it is something that other SEC schools have (and) other Texas schools,” Clarke says. “It just makes sense for students, (and) it makes sense for the administration.”

The article notes that the Student Government’s goal is to implement the new IDs by the fall, though the University has not confirmed the timeline. Of course, unless the institution has been preparing for the move already, that launch date is highly unlikely.

A Student Government officer acknowledged that a significant hurdle to be cleared is upgrading the campus reader infrastructure to support mobile credentials.

Student Government officers have met with both the President’s office and the Dean of Students’ office to discuss the project.

This is not the first time the Student Government has discussed its desire for mobile credentials. Shortly after the initial launches at Duke University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Alabama in 2018, the group discussed the idea.

While the bill is almost certain to pass the vote by the full assembly and the recommendation be made to administration, what happens next is always the challenge for student-led initiatives.

 

Related Posts

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

UT Austin ID card
Apr 25, 25 / ,

UT Austin student government proposes legislation to push for digital IDs

During its general assembly on April 22, the University of Texas at Austin Student Government introduced a bill to push for the implementation of digital student IDs to replace the existing physical cards. The assembly referred the bill to a committee for review, and it will vote on the bill at an upcoming meeting at […]
Register to vote signs
Apr 24, 25 /

Laws banning use of campus cards for voter IDs continue to spread

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signed Senate Bill 10 into law on April 16, 2025, eliminating university-issued student IDs as an acceptable form of photo identification for voting. The bill’s passage marks a significant change to Indiana’s Voter ID law, first enacted in 2005. The Indiana House of Representatives approved the amended legislation on April 2. […]
Notre Dame campus card video screenshot
Apr 23, 25 /

Annual NACCU Awards presented to campus leaders and innovative institutions

At the NACCU 2025 Annual Conference, the association presented its yearly awards for everything from best marketing to innovative technology and distinguished service to outstanding volunteers. Recipients included both longstanding industry leaders as well as rising stars. NACCU 2025 Best Video Award The award recognizes an institution’s use of video to communicate the purpose and […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 540

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2025 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.