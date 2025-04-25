UT Austin student government proposes legislation to push for digital IDs

During its general assembly on April 22, the University of Texas at Austin Student Government introduced a bill to push for the implementation of digital student IDs to replace the existing physical cards.

The assembly referred the bill to a committee for review, and it will vote on the bill at an upcoming meeting at the end of April.

Jeremiah Clarke, the Ethics & Oversight Chair and bill co-author, introduced the resolution for the mobile IDs, saying it would reduce the inconvenience and cost associated with lost or damaged physical cards.

Of course, the legislation also stresses the advantages of accessing campus buildings and sporting events using smartphones or smartwatches.

A Student Government officer acknowledged that a significant hurdle to be cleared is upgrading the campus reader infrastructure to support mobile credentials.

Like other student-led efforts to push their institutions to consider going mobile, this bill highlights other peer institutions that have already implemented digital IDs, including the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma.

In an article in the Daily Texan, Clark says, “it is something that other SEC schools have (and) other Texas schools,” Clarke says. “It just makes sense for students, (and) it makes sense for the administration.”

The article notes that the Student Government’s goal is to implement the new IDs by the fall, though the University has not confirmed the timeline. Of course, unless the institution has been preparing for the move already, that launch date is highly unlikely.

Student Government officers have met with both the President’s office and the Dean of Students’ office to discuss the project.

This is not the first time the Student Government has discussed its desire for mobile credentials. Shortly after the initial launches at Duke University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Alabama in 2018, the group discussed the idea.

While the bill is almost certain to pass the vote by the full assembly and the recommendation be made to administration, what happens next is always the challenge for student-led initiatives.