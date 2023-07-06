Campus ID News
Samsung Pay enables provisioning of ISIC student ID cards

Jul 06, 2023

Samsung is enabling international students who hold an International Student ID Card (ISIC) to provision their ISIC to the Samsung Pay application. The International Student ID Card is an internationally accepted student credential that provides student status verification, a range of discounts at participating entities, among other benefits.

According to an official Samsung release, ISIC holders can enroll their student ID cards in Samsung Pay and use the services offered by ISIC from their mobile device. The collaboration will enable students to verify their identity and access discounts without needing to carry a physical ISIC card.

The mobile ISIC provisioned to Samsung Pay ISIC supports the same ability for students to prove their official student status in 114 countries across the Americas, Europe and Oceania. Student discounts are also offered with the Samsung Pay mobile ISIC at institutions partnered with ISIC, including museums, lodging accommodations, restaurants or transit, are applied in the same manner.

To leverage Samsung Pay, ISIC holders must first enroll their card and update the ISIC app to the latest version. An identification number from ISIC is required for enrollment in Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay already offers identification services in the form of mobile driver's licenses, as well as student IDs from select high schools and universities. Samsung says that future plans for the ISIC partnership could include facilitating financial transactions so that ISIC could be used as a debit card.

Since the initiative's inception in 1953, ISIC estimates that its ID card system has issued some 100 million student cards globally.

UNC files for campus card to be valid form of voter ID

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill has submitted a request for its campus card to be a valid form of identification at state voting booths. If approved, the request would make the UNC One Card a valid voter ID in time for the 2023 municipal elections and valid through the primary and general elections in 2024.
Jul 06, 23

Purdue to go mobile credential first with new undergraduates

Purdue University has adopted a mobile credential first approach to ID issuance, with all new undergraduate students for the current summer sessions and Fall 2023 semester being issued a Purdue Mobile ID. Students will be provisioned the mobile credential in lieu of a physical ID card as part of Purdue's ongoing push toward what it calls a Mobile First ID system.
Jul 06, 23

