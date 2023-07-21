Campus ID News
Transact, Samsung Wallet partnership adds support for student mobile credentials

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jul 21, 2023  ||   

Transact Campus has partnered with Samsung to support student mobile credentials in Samsung Wallet. The partnership will support provisioning to Samsung Wallet at 68 colleges, universities, and higher education institutions across the United States.

Samsung Wallet launched last year and merges the mobile payment capabilities of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass into a more comprehensive digital wallet product. The addition of Transact mobile credential will add a convenient way to use student IDs on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

After adding their campus credential to Samsung Wallet, students can use their mobile device to access dorm rooms and academic buildings. At participating campuses, students can also use their devices around campus for NFC-based payments at on-campus stores, vending machines, and more.

Underpinning the Samsung Wallet offering is Fast Mode and Power Reserve. Fast Mode enables students to tap their phone without needing to unlock or wake the device's screen. Power Reserve, meanwhile, enables students to use use their mobile credential even when their phone has shut down due to low battery.

Transact mobile credentials can benefit from Fast Mode and Power Reserve because student ID information stored on Samsung Wallet is stored in the embedded Secure Element on the device. This offers one of the highest levels of mobile hardware security and helps protect against digital and physical hacking.

Samsung has stated that Galaxy Watch compatibility is expected this fall. At present, the following devices running Android S or later are compatible:

  • Galaxy S Series – S20 or later
  • Galaxy Note Series – Note20
  • Galaxy Z Series – Z Flip 5G, Fold 5G, Z Flip 2, and Fold 2 or later
  • Galaxy A Series – A53

Samsung has launched a FAQ page detailing more information, including devices, software updates and how to provision.

RECENT POSTS

Jul 21, 23 /

U. of Minnesota reconsiders public access to campus buildings

The University of Minnesota is considering limiting general public access to campus buildings in an attempt to improve security on its Minneapolis campus. The access control protocol change would apply to 70 of the university's open access buildings.
Jul 21, 23 /

Jul 20, 23 /

HID Tech Talks: Understanding NFC and BLE

In this edition of CampusIDChats, we do a bit of deep dive on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Near-Field Communication (NFC), as well as talk about campus card reader upgrades, reasons to upgrade to mobile. HID's Director of Sales Engineering for Higher Education, Nathan Cummings talks through the finer details of the technologies and the advantages campuses can realize when upgrading to mobile.
