Transact, Samsung Wallet partnership adds support for student mobile credentials

Transact Campus has partnered with Samsung to support student mobile credentials in Samsung Wallet. The partnership will support provisioning to Samsung Wallet at 68 colleges, universities, and higher education institutions across the United States.

Samsung Wallet launched last year and merges the mobile payment capabilities of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass into a more comprehensive digital wallet product. The addition of Transact mobile credential will add a convenient way to use student IDs on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

After adding their campus credential to Samsung Wallet, students can use their mobile device to access dorm rooms and academic buildings. At participating campuses, students can also use their devices around campus for NFC-based payments at on-campus stores, vending machines, and more.

Underpinning the Samsung Wallet offering is Fast Mode and Power Reserve. Fast Mode enables students to tap their phone without needing to unlock or wake the device's screen. Power Reserve, meanwhile, enables students to use use their mobile credential even when their phone has shut down due to low battery.

Transact mobile credentials can benefit from Fast Mode and Power Reserve because student ID information stored on Samsung Wallet is stored in the embedded Secure Element on the device. This offers one of the highest levels of mobile hardware security and helps protect against digital and physical hacking.

Samsung has stated that Galaxy Watch compatibility is expected this fall. At present, the following devices running Android S or later are compatible:

Galaxy S Series – S20 or later

Galaxy Note Series – Note20

Galaxy Z Series – Z Flip 5G, Fold 5G, Z Flip 2, and Fold 2 or later

Galaxy A Series – A53

Samsung has launched a FAQ page detailing more information, including devices, software updates and how to provision.