Transact eclipses 1 million mobile credentials provisioned

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact, has surpassed one million mobile credentials provisioned to students across the company's campus clients. Transact initially launched mobile credential in 2018, and the company also reports that it has now processed over $230 million in financial transactions from its mobile credential user base.

Transact Mobile Credential leverages Near-Field Communication (NFC) to provide access and transactions to students using their smartphone or wearable. Transact was also the first mobile credential solution provider to offer native NFC contactless mobile IDs leveraging mobile wallet technology.

Mobile credentials offer a modern transaction experience for students on campus by enabling the use of a smart device for secure access to facilities, residence halls, and lockers, as well as for payments in dining, laundry, printing, vending, and retail. Students who provision a mobile credential to their mobile wallet can simply present their smartphone or smart watch to an NFC-enabled reader on campus to open doors, buy meals, or conduct financial transactions in less than one second.

“In the past two years, Transact has doubled the number of schools using Mobile Credential, signing a wide range of colleges and universities worldwide," says Nancy Langer, CEO, Transact. "These numbers and this milestone not only speak to the quality of the product, but also showcases the strong demand for mobile IDs in higher education.”

Transact Mobile Credential also supports integration with ERP, financial, door access, smart locker, and building and security systems.

“Transact takes pride in offering the most extensive range of partner integrations and hardware support in the industry," explains Rasheed Behrooznia, SVP & General Manager, Campus ID Solutions at Transact. "Our commitment to compatibility ensures that our clients have a seamless experience."

“Transact Mobile Credential infrastructure is built to handle the highest scale, ensuring uninterrupted service for clients," adds Behrooznia. "With the highest uptime and unmatched reliability, Transact is the go-to choice for institutions looking for a dependable Mobile Credential solution.”

Transact is now actively expanding its mobile credential user base abroad, having already onboarded universities in Canada and Australia.

“Understanding and responding to the needs of students is at the heart of Transact’s success," says Duane Terrazas, Vice President, Software Development at Transact. "Announcing one-million Mobile Credentials reinforces our commitment to an unbeatable future-oriented campus experience.”

The company also states that the move to mobile credential addresses some key social concerns by providing credential holders with easy access to emergency hotlines and optional use of a preferred name. On the sustainability front, Transact estimates that its mobile credential footprint has saved some 5.2 tons of plastic cards from being printed or discarded.