University of Sydney mobile credential

University of Sydney launches mobile credentials with Transact

More students using digital IDs in Australia

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jul 26, 2024

Mobile credentials are live for students, faculty, and staff at the University of Sydney in Australia. The technology powering the rollout is provided by Transact, and the Sydney campus joins Monash University on the list of Transact Mobile Credential clients in Australia.

“This secure technology innovation for digital IDs helps deliver one of our key university strategies to have a better place to work, and a place that works better,” says Sandie Matthews, CIO at the University of Sydney. "This implementation supports our commitment to improving operational efficiency and promoting a secure, connected community."

Students told the institution that their plastic student ID card was one of the few remaining cards they needed to carry as they’ve migrated to digital bank cards, boarding passes, and concert tickets.

The NFC technology allows credentials to be loaded onto iOS and Android devices, offering campus-wide access for transactions and services.

Users can opt in to use their smartphone or wearable to access buildings and doors in libraries and across the campus.

The physical security infrastructure is provided by the institution’s long-time partner Gallagher Security. The company’s management platform, called Command Centre, enables secure access to areas on campus via the digital ID.

In addition to physical access, the system enables payments for printing, scanning and copying in offices and campus libraries, laundry payments in residence halls, and library checkout.

"The University of Sydney’s implementation of Mobile Credential marks a pivotal step towards modernizing campus experiences,” says Rasheed Behrooznia, senior vice president and general manager of Campus ID at Transact. “This move not only aligns with student expectations but also further propels the university into a future where digital solutions enhance campus life."

Matthews says a key driver of the program was that students told the institution that their plastic student ID card was one of the few remaining cards they needed to carry. Most of their cards are no longer necessary as they’ve migrated to digital bank cards, boarding passes, and concert tickets.

Since its launch, the Transact Mobile Credential has been adopted by nearly 80% of eligible users on client campuses and has been used to process over $300 million in transactions.

