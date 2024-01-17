Campus ID News
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Mobile Credential

UT Chattanooga launches mobile credentials with CBORD and HID

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga students, faculty, and staff began downloading mobile credentials for the first time at the start of the 2024. With technology from CBORD and HID, the Mocs Card mobile ID lets Apple and Android users access campus facilities, make payments, open doors, use the library, and more.

The institution worked with CBORD and HID to deploy HID’s Seos credentials. Access control hardware across the campus was upgraded to HID’s Signo reader line, and the company’s Omnikey 5427 readers power a range of non-access use cases.

The Omnikey readers connect to computers via USB to enable keyboard emulation – or keyboard wedge capabilities –so data from the credential can be passed directly to an application in the format required.

The Omnikey reader can read both contactless cards and mobile credentials. They connect to computers and peripheral devices via USB, and it enables keyboard emulation – or keyboard wedge capabilities – to enable data from the credential to be passed directly to an application in the format required by that specific application.

Because both the Signo and Omnikey readers support contactless cards, NFC, and mobile credentials, existing plastic Mocs ID cards can be used in the new environment.

According to CBORD, the mobile credentials are also an environmentally conscious move, as they will replace more than 9,000 plastic cards.

Mocs Mobile ID

In addition to sustainability initiatives, mobile IDs align with other modern campus goals like smart buildings, contactless access, integrated systems, increased security, and improved campus life.

The Mocs Card and mobile ID power a range of campus services such as:

  • Gain admission to Athletic Events
  • Check out books, laptops, and other items from the campus library
  • Access special rates and privileges at university functions
  • Validate privilege controls for university facilities
  • Control access to secure doors and locations
  • Utilize campus shuttle and city transportation

It can also be used for meal plan access and other payments including:

  • Off Campus Merchants
  • GET FOOD Mobile Ordering
  • Copy, print, and vending machines
  • Bookstore
  • Mailroom
  • University Health Services
  • Parking Services

Learn more about the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga mobile credential and Mocs Card program at the card office website.

 

