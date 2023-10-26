Campus ID News
Allegion mobile credential for CBORD conference

CBORD annual conference attendees experience Allegion mobile credentials first-hand

As the official mobile credential provider at UGC 2023, Allegion unlocks registration, attendance, and more

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 26, 2023

Hundreds of CBORD campus tech users at the annual UCG event will use the Allegion mobile credential throughout the event. The companies have worked together for nearly two decades, and Allegion is the event’s official mobile credential provider. This will allow attendees the chance to engage with digital IDs in both Apple and Google Wallets.

Attendees will be able to register with their phones and navigate around Allegion’s technology exhibit much like students navigate campuses. The credentials can also be used at Allegion partner exhibits such as Assa Abloy and rfIDEAS.

Mobile credentials will be used for event registration, attendance at the opening reception, and in the technology exhibit at the Allegion booth and partner booths

“We’re honored that Allegion has been named the inaugural Official Mobile Credential provider for CBORD’s 43rd User Group Conference,” says Jeff Koziol, business development manager, mobile credentials. “We will deploy mobile credentials for event registration, attendance at the Opening Reception, and in the Technology Exhibit at the Allegion booth and our partner’s booths. UGC Attendees can experience the Allegion mobile credential in their Apple or Google Wallets first-hand, just like the students they service on their campuses.”

CBORD and Allegion work closely together on mobile credential implementations for campuses across the country. The UCG project will expose hundreds of additional campuses to the potential of the mobile ID.

“We are looking forward to connecting with higher education professionals to discuss how they can create secure, dynamic campus experiences,” he says. “Our flexible and interoperable credential solutions help to create frictionless student experiences while improving campus security and operational efficiencies.”

To learn more, click here.

 

