Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Baylor University Mobile Credential

CBORD and Allegion bring mobile credentials to Baylor University

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jan 09, 2024  ||   , ,

As the spring semester kicked into gear, students at Baylor University began downloading their mobile credentials into NFC wallets on their Android or Apple device. The institution’s longtime security and card provider CBORD helped guide the program alongside door access partner Allegion.

BaylorITS and the Department of Public Safety launched the new Baylor Digital ID enabling students living in on-campus residential halls to unlock doors, enter dining halls, make dining purchases, check out library materials, and access other campus services with their mobile device.

In November 2023, a pilot program in on-campus residential facilities tested the new credential. According to the university, 110 students used the new Baylor ID with 25% of those using an Apple Watch. Only three participants required support during the pilot.

After the successful pilot, Baylor and CBORD were ready to move forward with a full launch at the start of 2024.

During the pilot, 110 students used the new Baylor ID with 25% of those using an Apple Watch. Only three students required support.

“Baylor's approach aligns seamlessly with our vision,” says Dan Park, president and CEO, CBORD. “We strive to empower institutions with cutting-edge solutions for a more innovative future.”

According to the Baylor ID site, to download the credential, users go through the following steps:

  • Download CBORD’s GET Mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store
  • Open GET Mobile and select Baylor University from the list of institutions
  • Log in using their Bear ID, password, and Duo two-factor authentication.

“The implementation of the Baylor digital ID builds on our long-standing relationship with the Baylor Department of Public Safety, CBORD and our partnership with Allegion,” says Jon Allen, associate vice president, CIO and CISO for Baylor University.

Jeff Koziol, Allegion’s business development manager for mobile credentials, says that CBORD and Baylor were very methodical in the process to address all use cases for the mobile credentials to ensure a positive student experience. Key to this effort, residence hall doors controlled by Allegion’s AD-400 locks now enable students to gain entry with a tap of their phone.

BaylorITS says that in the future they will no longer need to the plastic card, but until all campus readers are updated, they suggest that everyone should continue to carry their card.

 

Related posts:

HID Discount 1HID initiative offers universities valuable resources, promotions Allegion LOGO 1The next wave of campus security and access: Three trends shaping 2021 and beyond ColorID summerseriesColorID summer webinar series to cover all campus ID bases Auburn cardreaderAuburn makes progress on card reader overhaul
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Dorm under construction

Funding campus security, technology, and infrastructure upgrades in 2024 and beyond

Universities are expensive entities to operate and maintain. They are also constantly fighting the need to remain at the cutting edge of technology, student experience, and quality of education. Meeting all these needs requires significant investment, and the universities that get creative with their funding acquisition can set themselves apart from the rest of the […]
Bowling Green State University Just Walk Out

Bowling Green opens unattended, autonomous convenience store

  As the new year kicked off at Bowling Green State University, so too did a new convenience store that allows patrons to walk-in, grab items, and walk out without interacting with an employee, POS device, or self-service kiosk. The new Market at Carillon Place uses Just Walk Out technology from Amazon that allows shoppers […]
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Mobile Credential

UT Chattanooga launches mobile credentials with CBORD and HID

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga students, faculty, and staff began downloading mobile credentials for the first time at the start of the 2024. With technology from CBORD and HID, the Mocs Card mobile ID lets Apple and Android users access campus facilities, make payments, open doors, use the library, and more. The institution worked with […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 269 563

CampusIDNews



Virtual Terminals from @TransactCampus help University of the Pacific accept payments from any Wi-Fi connected computer or mobile device. @PacificCard

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.