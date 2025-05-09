Campuses automate door access schedules for housing and events with DAX

CampusIDNews caught up with Detrios’ Amanda Imperial to discuss the company’s DAX product and its applications in higher ed. DAX is an off-the-shelf middleware solution that connects event management systems and housing systems to an institution’s access control system.

It automates door access based on scheduling data, assigning entry permissions in real-time for students and faculty.

For academic events, DAX can configure pre- and post-event access time windows, unlocking doors slightly before and locking them slightly after scheduled events.

In housing scenarios, it creates dynamic access maps to manage student access to dorms, common areas, and exterior doors.

It integrates with scheduling systems like 25Live, EMS, Mazevo, and Ad Astra, and housing systems such as StarRez and Adirondack.

Detrios supports more than 90 institutions – 50 using custom integrations and 40 using the off-the-shelf DAX product.

Listen in to hear how Auburn and Wake Forest have used DAX to streamline access operations and reduce manual workloads.

Transcript:

My name is Amanda. I'm team lead for integrations at Detrios, and I'm going to talk a little bit about our DAX product.

It's an off-the-shelf integration middleware piece that sits between event management systems, housing systems, and an access control system.

So the way that it works is it automates those schedules from that system, and it unlocks and locks doors real time and assigns access to students or faculty as they need them based on their reservation system.

And the way that it works is that using for scheduling the event profiles that we build in DAX, you can say that for an academic class, you might want to assign a pre and post role, you know, 15 minutes or five minutes at the end.

And say when a reservation comes in from 25Live, EMS, Mazevo, Ad Astra, any number of those scheduling systems that based on that reservation time and it's an academic class and the pre and post role you set up, I want those doors to unlock a little bit ahead of that reservation and then relock at the end of that reservation.

And then for housing, for example for StarRez or Adirondack, those are the systems we currently support, we'll take those reservations that you put in at the beginning of the semester, between semesters, and it will assign access based on a dynamic housing access map that we create in DAX based on, say, the building and the room and the floor, giving students access to common areas, to their dorm room that they need access to, and maybe to any exterior readers that they need access to.

So Detrios has worked with higher education customers for a number of years, we have about 50 plus now, with a handful of different custom integrations, and then we have about 40 with our DAX product.

And we have lots of use cases for different ways that they use DAX or different ways that they've maybe used custom integrations that we wrote for them to help streamline their processes and automate and remove human error from those processes.

So a great example, you know, my co-presenter recently with Auburn University, we talked about our DAX product and how Auburn University uses DAX, as well as a Detrios cardholder import feed to automate their process for a student start to finish so that it's a seamless integration.

And then another use case, our pilot customer for DAX, Wake Forest University, they were seeking a solution for, you know, we've got event schedules, and we've got tons and tons and tons of rooms and readers, and it's a manual process. There's a lot of, you know, calling security at 8 p.m. after hours, and it's, you know, it's not supportable.

It's a lot of man hours.

So Detrios was founded about eight now. We were acquired in 2022 by Swift Connect as our parent company now and obviously their focus is in mobile credentialing.

And so Detrios' focus and the reason that the partnership and that relationship came to be is that, you know, Swift works with access control systems and mobile credentialing, and Detrios' expertise is in decades of working with access control systems.

So they found that, you know, putting that relationship together, taking our experts at Detrios that make certified integrations with access control systems, we have a good relationship with those manufacturers and those vendors, and utilizing that to create solutions that are well supported.

They're designed well from the get-go. They're meant for long-term; it’s not put it in place and then never hear from us again. They're long-term supported integrations and solutions.

If you want to learn more about what Detrios does, you can reach out, email us at [email protected] or [email protected].

We can talk about custom integrations, access control solutions, and most importantly our DAX product.