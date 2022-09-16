Skip to content

CampusIDChats: Apex Smart Lockers

In this edition of CampusIDChats, we’re continuing our discussion about the future of campus dining, this time specifically examining the role of smart lockers on campus.

Apex Order Pickup Solutions is appearing on a growing number of college campuses and the company’s smart locker solution is being used for a host of different applications, ranging from mobile ordering food and beverages, to mail and item pickup.

Watch along as Peter McNamara, Business Development Manager at Apex Order Pickup Solutions discusses the details of the company’s offerings and how smart locker solutions are improving campus dining.

Then see Ashley McNamara, Vice President of Global Marketing at Apex Order Pickup Solutions, walk us through the process of how to place an order, fulfill the order on the backend, and conduct a pickup using the Apex smart locker system.

Missouri State launches robot delivery with Starship

Missouri State University has launched robot delivery, bringing Starship Technologies to its Springfield campus. Starship is providing a fleet of…
Smart lockers: A smart extension of HID's campus technology

With the advent of new service capabilities like order ahead and mobile ordering, a growing number of universities are implementing…
Ohio Northern adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Ohio Northern University launched robot delivery on campus this week with the arrival of Kiwibot on the Ada, OH campus.…
Houston-Clear Lake launches emergency response safety app

The University of Houston-Clear Lake has launched a new campus safety app to its campus security platform this fall. The…
Franklin & Marshall adds food delivery robots from Kiwibot

Franklin and Marshall College has added robot delivery from Kiwibot. The addition of robot delivery is being provided by a…
CampusIDChat: Mobile ordering & modern dining

Campus auxiliary service expert, Robert Holden discusses the technology that is shaping university dining and retail services. Listen along as…
San Diego State launches campus safety app

San Diego State University has launched a new campus safety app that will help promote student safety both on and…
Jacksonville State adds Kiwibot robot delivery

Jacksonville State University has added robot delivery to its dining operations this fall through a partnership with Kiwibot and food-service…
Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee State Athletics has launched a new mobile app that will enable fans load tickets into Apple Wallet or…
U. of Findlay revamps campus dining with robot delivery

The University of Findlay has revamped its campus dining experience with the addition of delivery robots from Kiwibot. The arrival…

