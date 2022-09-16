CampusIDChats: Apex Smart Lockers

In this edition of CampusIDChats, we’re continuing our discussion about the future of campus dining, this time specifically examining the role of smart lockers on campus.

Apex Order Pickup Solutions is appearing on a growing number of college campuses and the company’s smart locker solution is being used for a host of different applications, ranging from mobile ordering food and beverages, to mail and item pickup.

Watch along as Peter McNamara, Business Development Manager at Apex Order Pickup Solutions discusses the details of the company’s offerings and how smart locker solutions are improving campus dining.

Then see Ashley McNamara, Vice President of Global Marketing at Apex Order Pickup Solutions, walk us through the process of how to place an order, fulfill the order on the backend, and conduct a pickup using the Apex smart locker system.