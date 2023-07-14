CampusIDChat: Transact tops one-million mobile credential mark

Transact recently announced a major milestone, topping one-million mobile credentials provisioned across its client base. In this edition of CampusIDChats, editor Andrew Hudson catches up with Rasheed Behrooznia, Transact Campus VP and GM of ID Solutions, about the achievement.

Why is one-million significant?

“For us the million milestone is really validation that bringing student id to wall was the right move,” says Behrooznia. “About 15 years ago, we went all in on NFC. We incorporated the technology into our readers and found partners to support it. I am glad we made that bet.”

With the initial launch in 2018, how was the company able to hit the one-million mark in the five-year period?

The user experience was key, Behrooznia says. “We focused on making it seamless for clients and because of that we have been able to double the number of implementations we could do each year.”

“Imagine, over one-million students have had to provision the credential. If there was a high barrier to entry, I don’t think we’d be talking about a million right now. It had to be simple, it had to be fast, and it had to be useful on campus.”

A recent Transact market research project interviewed high school students, existing college students and recent college graduates. It found some interesting results that hint to the future of mobile credentials on campus. Tune in to hear about these results and the full conversation.

For more on mobile credentials, visit TransactCampus.com.