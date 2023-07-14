Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

CampusIDChat: Transact tops one-million mobile credential mark

Andrew Hudson   ||   Jul 14, 2023  ||   

Transact recently announced a major milestone, topping one-million mobile credentials provisioned across its client base. In this edition of CampusIDChats, editor Andrew Hudson catches up with Rasheed Behrooznia, Transact Campus VP and GM of ID Solutions, about the achievement.

Why is one-million significant?

“For us the million milestone is really validation that bringing student id to wall was the right move,” says Behrooznia. “About 15 years ago, we went all in on NFC. We incorporated the technology into our readers and found partners to support it. I am glad we made that bet.”

With the initial launch in 2018, how was the company able to hit the one-million mark in the five-year period?

The user experience was key, Behrooznia says. “We focused on making it seamless for clients and because of that we have been able to double the number of implementations we could do each year.”

“Imagine, over one-million students have had to provision the credential. If there was a high barrier to entry, I don’t think we’d be talking about a million right now. It had to be simple, it had to be fast, and it had to be useful on campus.”

A recent Transact market research project interviewed high school students, existing college students and recent college graduates. It found some interesting results that hint to the future of mobile credentials on campus. Tune in to hear about these results and the full conversation.

For more on mobile credentials, visit TransactCampus.com.

Related posts:

CR80Chats GH Schauff 1CR80Chats: How the U. of Rochester adapted campus dining with Grubhub mobile ordering CR80Chats AngeloMojica 1CR80Chats: Angelo Mojica, Johns Hopkins Health System CR80Chats AAWebbCR80Chats: Card data analytics and student success cr80news chats nyblom 2CR80Chats: Discussing mobile ID options with HID
|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Rasheed Behrooznia, Transact Campus VP and GM of ID Solutions
Jul 14, 23 /

CampusIDChat: Transact tops one-million mobile credential mark

Transact recently announced a major milestone, topping one-million mobile credentials provisioned across its client base. In this edition of CampusIDChats, editor Andrew Hudson catches up with Rasheed Behrooznia, Transact Campus VP and GM of ID Solutions, about the achievement. Why is one-million significant? “For us the million milestone is really validation that bringing student id […]
digital drivers license
Jul 14, 23 /

Drivers licenses follow the campus IDs' move to mobile credentials

While campuses have been migrating physical cards to mobile devices, states are following suit offering digital drivers licenses. Numerous DMVs are in the process of replacing physical drivers licenses with mobile credentials. In 2021, Apple announced that it would support the addition of government issued IDs, like licenses, to iPhones. According to a 9to5Mac.com article, […]
University of Houston Cougar Card home page
Jul 12, 23 / ,

NACCU blog: Tips to increase online photo submissions

As you prepare for fall rush, maximizing the number of students that successfully complete online photo submission prior to arriving in your card office is key. Rosie Ashley, Director of Cougar Card Services at the University of Houston, is keenly aware of this fact. Her office launched online photo upload several years ago, but student […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 515

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.