Transact Campus acquires mobile ordering provider Hangry

Campus credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has acquired campus mobile ordering provider, Hangry. Hangry was already an established Transact partner, and the company’s mobile ordering platform for higher education will play a role in a larger strategic growth plan for Transact.

The Hangry platform has been built to serve the specific needs of the campus environment and is fully integrated with the Transact platform. To date, Transact has processed 24 million mobile order transactions totaling over $200 million using the Hangry solution.

The mobile-first platform delivers a fully featured app that is custom-branded to reflect each university. From the mobile app, students can place food orders, access secure lockers for pick-up, place orders for delivery, make dining hall reservations, filter dietary restrictions and track nutrition.

In addition to flexible mobile ordering features, the Hangry platform also delivers a campus-wide loyalty and rewards component with capabilities for push messaging, automated marketing campaigns, intelligent up-selling, targeted inbox announcements, surveys, and user feedback.

“We are excited to welcome the talented Hangry team and to combine their innovative R&D culture with the continued successes of our Campus Commerce solutions at Transact,” says Nancy Langer, CEO at Transact. “The acquisition will enable us to build on Hangry features and functionality, as well as incorporate them into the wide array of Transact solutions that already provide a leading mobile-centric experience for millions of students.”

The acquisition of Hangry will ensure that the mobile ordering capabilities offered by Transact will be even more effectively incorporated into the company’s commerce point-of-sale strategy. Key existing Hangry industry relationships are expected to broaden Transact’s roster of mobile ordering clients, while consolidation of the operations and product development teams will see campus clients of both companies benefit from uninterrupted service and ongoing platform enhancements.

The Hangry story

Founded by Fabian Raso in 2012, Hangry is a full-featured mobile ordering platform built for higher education institutions. The Hangry solution provides campus customers with complete control of a university-branded mobile app that includes food ordering, delivery, reservations, dietary filtering, and nutrition tracking.

The solution also offers a campus-wide loyalty and rewards module with targeted marketing and push messaging. According to Hangry, the company’s platform is active on 180 campuses across North America.

All campus tender types are supported on the Hangry platform, including declining balance, cash equivalency, meal exchange and board plans.

For credit card payments, students can use their existing merchant processor through one of Hangry’s payment gateway integrations. Hangry also integrates with popular campus POS systems for menu synchronization, order printer/KDS routing, and unified reporting.

“Key Hangry components are already tightly integrated and user-tested with hundreds of Transact clients, so we expect a very seamless transition,” says Fabian Raso, Founder & CEO of Hangry. “We have established a solid record of success working closely together. We anticipate that by joining Transact, we will leverage our common strengths, continue to improve the student experience, and expand Transact product capabilities.”

Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

