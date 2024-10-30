University of Victoria becomes sixth Canadian campus to go mobile with Transact

Marking its first deployment of mobile credential technology in British Columbia, Transact’s technology is now in use at the University of Victoria.

An initial trial began in July with a select group of faculty and staff members. It is now expanding to a campuswide rollout with all students and staff eligible to download the digital credential.

It provides access to essential campus services via Apple and Google Wallet, enabling them to choose between Apple and Android devices.

Both the digital and physical ONECard are still accepted across campus. The only exception is that students will still be required to show their physical ONECard for face-to-face exams and assessments.

“This is an exciting innovation for students, staff, and faculty,” says Jim Forbes, Senior Director of Campus Engagement at the University of Victoria. “Students will enjoy extended convenience by using their mobile phones and wearable technologies to buy food at participating outlets across campus, access athletic facilities, borrow books from the library, shop at the UVic Bookstore, and more.”

In addition to enhancing campus services, the mobile credential supports the University’s sustainability initiatives by reducing reliance on plastic cards. As a leader in sustainability among Canadian universities, the institution views this as an important step toward a greener campus.

“As part of our sustainability initiative, the integration of Transact’s Mobile Credential aligns perfectly with our goals to modernize student services while being environmentally responsible,” says Forbes.

Other Canadian mobile ID users

The Transact credential is already in use at five other Canadian intuitions. The first was the University of New Brunswick which went live in 2021.

Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, Lambton College, Toronto Metropolitan University, and York University followed New Brunswick.

Additional Canadian institutions are set to go live in 2025, says Rasheed Behrooznia, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Campus ID & Commerce at Transact.

“We understand that the adoption of mobile technology can seem daunting, but our goal is to show universities that it doesn’t have to be,” he says. “We’ve worked closely with some of the largest schools in Canada, including the University of Victoria, to ensure a smooth, scalable, and sustainable transition.”