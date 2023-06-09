Campus ID News
UCLA plans mobile ordering expansion

Jun 09, 2023

UCLA has announced plans to expand its use of mobile ordering on campus to include all takeout dining locations on the Los Angeles campus this coming fall. UCLA utilizes Transact Mobile Ordering, and has made the decision to expand the service following a successful trial period at UCLA's Bruin Café and Epicuria locations.

As reported by the Daily Bruin, UCLA students use the Transact Mobile Ordering app to place mobile orders. UCLA Dining opted for mobile ordering to help manage throughput and wait times at campus dining locations.

The two locations included in the trial period are both located centrally on the UCLA campus. One of the dining concepts is in a student housing center and the other is in the student union -- both high-traffic locations.

During the trial period, credit card payments were not being accepted for mobile orders but UCLA Dining does plan to integrate credit cards and BruinCard Easy Pay -- a prepaid, non-interest bearing debit account linked to the BruinCard -- in the fall.

To utilize Transact Mobile Ordering students first select "UCLA Housing & Hospitality Dining" as their campus, and sign in with their UCLA Logon ID. Once logged in, students can use swipes from their meal plan for payment. After students place their order they receive a nontransferable QR code they must show to dining staff to pick up their order.


