CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit

  • NACCU

The National Association for Campus Card Users recently held its first ever Data Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To help paint a better picture of the event, NACCU CEO, Dawn Thomas, discusses the topics covered, and why future iterations of the event will be a worthwhile experience for a range of university professionals.

At the inaugural Data Summit, NACCU is seeking to help universities to better utilize the data generated by card systems and better inform insights and decision making. Dealing with data can be a daunting task for any campus, so the Data Summit is designed to help develop processes to achieve consistency in data preparation, and hopefully make this task more manageable.

Registration is now open for the next NACCU Data Summit, which will be held at Ohio State University on Thursday, November 3-4, 2022.

NACCU will also host a Data Summit on February 9-10, 2023 at a West Coast location to be announced soon.

