CampusIDChat: NACCU launches regional NACCU Near You event series

NACCU CEO Dawn Thomas on the upcoming eight NACCU Near You events to be held on campuses across the country

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Sep 27, 2023  ||   

In this edition of CampusIDChats, publisher Chris Corum catches up with Dawn Thomas, NACCU CEO, to learn about the upcoming NACCU Near You events series.

Sometimes traveling to a conference is challenging due to schedules, budgets, and workloads. That is where the NACCU Near You events series fills a void. These one-day regional events offer great educational opportunities, the chance to experience another institution's campus card and transaction system first hand, and a day to meet new colleagues and friends.

Hear first hand about the coast-to-coast locations, what you can expect to learn, and registration details.

Space it limited, so Register Now.

 

