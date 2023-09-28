CampusIDChat: NACCU launches regional NACCU Near You event series

In this edition of CampusIDChats, publisher Chris Corum catches up with Dawn Thomas, NACCU CEO, to learn about the upcoming NACCU Near You events series.

Sometimes traveling to a conference is challenging due to schedules, budgets, and workloads. That is where the NACCU Near You events series fills a void. These one-day regional events offer great educational opportunities, the chance to experience another institution's campus card and transaction system first hand, and a day to meet new colleagues and friends.

Hear first hand about the coast-to-coast locations, what you can expect to learn, and registration details.

Space it limited, so Register Now.