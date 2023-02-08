Campus ID News
CampusIDChat: "Tyler's top tips" series with ASSA ABLOY

Andrew Hudson   ||   Feb 08, 2023  ||   ,

ASSA ABLOY's Tyler Webb discusses his upcoming article series for CampusIDNews that covers some of the most important industry trends for this year. The three-part article series will run over the coming weeks and provide insight on mobile credentials, physical security across campus, and access control upgrades amid tight budgets.

Webb offers his insights from both the university and vendor sides of the industry. Webb previously worked at the University of Oklahoma where he, among other projects, helped to launch one of the first mobile credential programs.

Now with ASSA ABLOY, Webb works closely with universities to help solve many of the same challenges he knew from his time on campus. It's from these experiences that he has compiled his "Tyler's top tips."

Be sure to check out the full article series with ASSA ABLOY on CampusIDNews.

