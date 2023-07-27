Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

ASSA ABLOY to acquire French card printer manufacturer, Evolis

Andrew Hudson   ||   Jul 27, 2023  ||   

ASSA ABLOY intends to, through its subsidiary HID Global, purchase approximately 98.5% of the shares of French ID card printer and consumables manufacturer, Evolis.

HID has entered into a put option agreement with the shareholders of Cedys & Co for all of its Evolis shares — 84.4% — and voting rights, as well as Crédit Mutuel Innovation's of 14.0% of Evolis shares to HID. The two transactions would result in a combined purchase price of approximately €224.9 million for 98.5% of Evolis shares.

Once the initial share capital and voting rights acquisitions are completed, ASSA ABLOY would then launch a mandatory public tender offer shortly thereafter to acquire the 1.5% outstanding shares subject to the Evolis board of directors approval.

Evolis develops, manufactures and sells printers and software for card and credential personalization. Evolis has built a well-established global market position in the instant issuance of physical credentials including ID cards, access control badges, payment cards and other personalized credentials.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Angers, France, Evolis currently employs 380 employees.

“I am looking forward to welcoming Evolis into the ASSA ABLOY Group," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY. "Evolis would be a good technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and would reinforce our current offering within the secure issuance business."

“It would be a pleasure to welcome Evolis to the HID family” says Björn Lidefelt, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit at HID Global. “Joining forces with a strong industry player like Evolis would enable us to better meet our customers’ needs and provides complementary growth opportunities across product, geographical and vertical market presence”.

Related posts:

Entrust sigmaAppEntrust launches augmented reality app to display new Sigma card printer CBORD logo1 1CBORD webinar to map move from ID Works to Instant ID NACCU logo 1Card industry veteran shares ways to raise the profile of a campus card program ColorID YearEndWebinarColorID to host year-end webinars detailing campus card tech
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Jul 28, 23 /

U. of Louisiana at Lafayette maximizing power of its campus card with TouchNet

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has expanded its campus card services, integrated offices, and streamlined processes with TouchNet OneCard Campus ID. By maximizing its many capabilities, the card system is being leveraged to solve problems and simplify campus operations.
Jul 27, 23 /

Transact Insights helps campuses manage data, analytics

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has launched Transact Insights, a turnkey solution designed to revolutionize the way campuses handle data. The new offering leverages the Transact One platform's integrated data lake to provide a solution to traditionally manual processes, allowing campus administrators to quickly view, analyze, and export real-time data.
Jul 27, 23 /

ASSA ABLOY to acquire French card printer manufacturer, Evolis

ASSA ABLOY intends to, through its subsidiary HID Global, purchase approximately 98.5% of the shares of French ID card printer and consumables manufacturer, Evolis. The move comes ahead of a planned full acquisition pending the initial share purchases.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 515

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.