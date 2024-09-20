Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
HID Fargo HDP5000e higher ed

New HID FARGO retransfer card printer increases throughput, image quality for contactless IDs

Campus cards, healthcare, government agencies cited as ideal use cases

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Sep 20, 2024  ||   

The next generation HID’s FARGO HDP5000e retransfer printer has hit the market, a decade after the original HDP5000 model became a leader in the retransfer card printer market.

According to the HID announcement, the printer is engineered for “universities, medium-to-large businesses, healthcare facilities, and government agencies who need retransfer printing technology to effectively personalize contactless cards.”

The 'resin scramble data protection feature' conceals printed information rendering used ribbon panels unreadable.

Retransfer printers emerged to solve the issues that the prior card printer technology – direct-to-card – had printing on contact and contactless smart cards. Because the older technology infused the colored dyes directly into the card’s surface, the embedded chip could be damaged or could impair the visual quality of the print.

Retransfer printers solved this issue by printing the image onto a clear substrate sheet that was then applied to the card. Inconsistencies in the card’s surface caused by the embedded chips have little to no effect on the retransfer application.

In contrast to direct-to-card printers, retransfer printers also provide significant improvements in image quality and can print an edge-to-edge image.

“The HID FARGO HDP5000e card printer offers seventh-generation retransfer technology for every need — from sharp and vibrant photo ID cards to multi-functional, high-security ID badge and card applications,” says Isaac Young, VP & Head of FARGO.

Advancements over previous HDP5000 models include:

  • Increased card throughput and greater Ethernet speed
  • Advanced electronics for for crisper text and more vivid imagery
  • Connectivity reinforcements to strengthen and protect USB, Ethernet, and power cable connection points
  • Streamlined module attachment to help eliminate internal card jams and misalignment
  • OLED screen for easy-to-understand notifications and walk-through prompts for setup, maintenance and troubleshooting
  • Easy access to the card path, main board, and film and ribbon drawer assemblies to eliminate the need for tools or special expertise.

The HDP500e was designed with security in mind from end to end.

The “resin scramble data protection feature” scrambles and conceals information printed with a resin panel. This makes used ribbon panels unreadable, safeguarding cardholder data from fraudulent use.

The HDP5000e also includes built-in AES-256 data encryption, support for UV printing, and offers optional locks to physically secure the printer and consumables.

Related Posts

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

HID Fargo HDP5000e higher ed
Sep 20, 24 /

New HID FARGO retransfer card printer increases throughput, image quality for contactless IDs

The next generation HID’s FARGO HDP5000e retransfer printer has hit the market, a decade after the original HDP5000 model became a leader in the retransfer card printer market. According to the HID announcement, the printer is engineered for “universities, medium-to-large businesses, healthcare facilities, and government agencies who need retransfer printing technology to effectively personalize contactless […]
luxer one flex locker

Temporary smart lockers enable campuses to rent units during peak delivery periods

Smart lockers from Luxer One are used at more than 200 on-campus locations – including UCLA, Penn State, Oregon State, Rutgers, and NYU – plus dozens of off-campus student housing properties. The lockers support both student ID cards and mobile credential access The company’s new offering, called Flex Locker, enables campuses and multi-family residences to […]
Elatec PKOC standard video
Sep 17, 24 / , ,

Exploring the Public Key Open Credential Standard (PKOC) for cards and mobile ID

The Public Key Open Credential (PKOC) Standard – developed by the Physical Security Interoperability Alliance (PSIA) – is considered by many to be the future of secure credentials. CampusIDNews talked with ELATEC’s campus lead Rawldon Weekes about the specification and how it could be a game-changer for mobile credential rollouts. Using public and private keys, […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 550

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.