New HID FARGO retransfer card printer increases throughput, image quality for contactless IDs

The next generation HID’s FARGO HDP5000e retransfer printer has hit the market, a decade after the original HDP5000 model became a leader in the retransfer card printer market.

According to the HID announcement, the printer is engineered for “universities, medium-to-large businesses, healthcare facilities, and government agencies who need retransfer printing technology to effectively personalize contactless cards.”

Retransfer printers emerged to solve the issues that the prior card printer technology – direct-to-card – had printing on contact and contactless smart cards. Because the older technology infused the colored dyes directly into the card’s surface, the embedded chip could be damaged or could impair the visual quality of the print.

Retransfer printers solved this issue by printing the image onto a clear substrate sheet that was then applied to the card. Inconsistencies in the card’s surface caused by the embedded chips have little to no effect on the retransfer application.

In contrast to direct-to-card printers, retransfer printers also provide significant improvements in image quality and can print an edge-to-edge image.

“The HID FARGO HDP5000e card printer offers seventh-generation retransfer technology for every need — from sharp and vibrant photo ID cards to multi-functional, high-security ID badge and card applications,” says Isaac Young, VP & Head of FARGO.

Advancements over previous HDP5000 models include:

Increased card throughput and greater Ethernet speed

Advanced electronics for for crisper text and more vivid imagery

Connectivity reinforcements to strengthen and protect USB, Ethernet, and power cable connection points

Streamlined module attachment to help eliminate internal card jams and misalignment

OLED screen for easy-to-understand notifications and walk-through prompts for setup, maintenance and troubleshooting

Easy access to the card path, main board, and film and ribbon drawer assemblies to eliminate the need for tools or special expertise.

The HDP500e was designed with security in mind from end to end.

The “resin scramble data protection feature” scrambles and conceals information printed with a resin panel. This makes used ribbon panels unreadable, safeguarding cardholder data from fraudulent use.

The HDP5000e also includes built-in AES-256 data encryption, support for UV printing, and offers optional locks to physically secure the printer and consumables.