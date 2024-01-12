Do you need to shred used printer ribbons? 15-minute ‘IDk’ webinar explores the issue

When you print an ID card, there is an imprint of the data left on the printer ribbon. When you are done with a ribbon, there is a visual record of the most recent 200 or more cards you’ve printed.

For years, some have warned that discarding ribbons in the trash is a dangerous idea as counterfeiters could use the data to duplicate valid IDs. Others dismiss the concern, pointing out that names and ID card numbers are of little value to fraudsters. Very few college and university card programs print social security numbers or other such data on their IDs today, so is the risk really that great?

We will explore this question in a short, fun 15-minute webinar with Rob Miskelly, President & General Manager at IDP Americas. His company manufactures the SmartBit, a dedicated device specially designed for printer ribbon shredding.

Is the idea of destroying used ribbons overblown, are there DIY methods to do the job, or is a ribbon shredder a must-have for a secure card office?

I ruthlessly watch the timer and promise not to take more than 15 minutes of your day.

Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 PM ET ... as I learn something ‘I Don't know.’