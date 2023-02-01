Campus ID News
CampusIDChat: HID adds to higher ed team

Andrew Hudson   ||   Jan 31, 2023  ||   , ,

HID Global's Director of End User Business Development for Higher Education, Tim Nyblom introduces the newest member of HID's higher ed team, Amy Surprenant. The pair also discuss the latest in mobile credentials and how administrators can prepare their campuses for the jump.

Surprenant brings with her to HID an extensive background in campus transactions systems, having held numerous university positions. She also played integral roles in launching mobile credentials on her previous campuses, and discusses some of her lessons learned.

